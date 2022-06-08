Rob Zombie's The Munsters Trailer Released

After much teasing from the writer-director for some time, the first official teaser trailer for Rob Zombie's The Munsters reboot has arrived online. If you've ever seen the classic sitcom The Munsters, the trailer will look very familiar, as it mimics the opening credits of the series and naturally features the iconic theme song. Showing off first looks of Jeff Daniel Phillips (The Lords of Salem, Halloween II) as Herman Munster, Sherri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and Daniel Roebuck (3 From Hell, The Man in the High Castle) as Grandpa, you can check it out in the player below and look for the film to arrive this year.

In the film fans can also expect Richard Brake (31, 3 from Hell) as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang and Sylvester McCoy (Doctor Who) as Igor in addition to appearances by Catherine Schell (Doctor Who), Cassandra Peterson (Elvira, no really), and Dee Wallace. Deep cut characters from the TV series will also be present including Uncle Gilbert and Zombo. This shouldn't surprise anyone that's been paying attention though as Rob Zombie has been a very vocal and devoit fan of The Musnters for decades.

"There's not a better person in Hollywood, or anywhere else on the planet, who should be making The Munsters movie other than Rob Zombie," Roebuck shared with Horror Geek Life last year. "It's gone through the hands of so many other people and I know Rob wasn't just looking for something to attach his coattails to. He's a huge fan of it and being a life-long fan approaching this material it really is as good as it gets. I know Sheri, and nobody works harder than Sheri Zombie. I've written a part for her in a movie I wrote and directed, as well as another film I co-wrote and co-directed, so that's what I think of her talent. I think she's terrific and I absolutely love working with her."

Zombie has been posting set photos from the production of The Munsters for months now, giving some fans the impression that filming has been ongoing for some time. In truth, the movie likely wrapped long ago as the film already has an official rating from the Motion Picture Association. It was previously reported that the film was rated PG by the MPA, a first for Zombie's film career as a director since every other film he has directed has been rated R.

The final resting place for The Munsters is still yet to be determined. At one point, it was expected to hit streaming as a Peacock exclusive, though latest rumors suggest Netflix may have made a bid to purchase the film from Universal.