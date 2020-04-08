Dave Bautista’s My Spy Skipping Theaters for Amazon Prime Streaming Release

As theaters around the United States and other parts of the world remain closed, another feature film is making its way to a streaming platform, skipping a big screen release entirely. Following in the footsteps of Artemis Fowl and Trolls World Tour, Dave Bautista‘s My Spy is heading straight to the digital world. My Spy had changed its release dates quite a few times over the last several months, ultimately landing on a April 17th theatrical debut. Since theaters clearly won’t be open by that time, distributor STX had a choice to make: Push it back again or get the film online.

STX and MWM went with the latter, selling the rights to My Spy to Amazon Studios. The family comedy will be exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and some other select markets. At this time, a streaming date for My Spy has not been set, but one would assume that it could arrive as early as next Friday, April 17th, since that was its theatrical release date.

Amazon and STX have not released the particulars of the deal yet, so it’s anyone’s guess as to how much the streaming service paid for the My Spy rights. The film cost about $18 million to produce, so it’s clear that STX felt it could make back more of that money by selling to a streamer like Amazon, rather than moving it to the fall, which is now shaping up to be a very crowded season at the theater.

My Spy stars Bautista as a spy who goes undercover to watch a family, only to be foiled rather quickly by their nine-year-old daughter, played by Big Little LIes‘ Chloe Coleman. The girl then blackmails Bautista’s character into teaching her how to be a spy. The film is directed by Peter Segal with a script from Jon and Erich Hoeber.

Chris Bender and Jake Weiner produce My Spy alongside Bautista, Segal, Jonathan Meisner, and Gigi Pritzker. Rachel Shane and Adrian Alperovich are executive producers.