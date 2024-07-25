My Spy: The Eternal City Stars Praise Chloe Coleman as “The Glue”

Dave Bautista and Ken Jeong have nothing but glowing praise for Chloe Coleman, their My Spy: The Eternal City co-star. The young actor, whose first big Hollywood role was in Glee, has been working since she was very young, and according to her veteran co-stars, all that training has paid off. When ComicBook asked the trio what they had learned from one another during the production, not only did Bautista and Jeong show Coleman a lot of love…but they also didn’t let her talk when it was her turn to praise them.

Both men agreed that Coleman is always professional and prepared — and both joked that the 15-year-old star is “more mature” than most of the rest of the cast in the action-comedy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re constantly in awe of her,” Bautista said. “Her professionalism and her preparation — she’s way more professional than we are….Way more mature.”

“So professional, so prepared….Yeah, way more mature,” Jeong added. “I get a lot of life advice from her. I also, having her character and Chloe central in every plotline, including my character, Sun’s, the film hinges on Chloe. To be able to weave all the subplots together and to tell this story in a cohesive fashion is integral, and I think that’s a testament to Chloe’s talent. And just tonally, I’m coming from a different place, energy-wise, than Dave or Kristen [Schaal] or Anna [Faris] or Craig [Robinson], so Chloe’s really the glue.”

Here’s what Prime Video has to say about the new My Spy: “The eagerly awaited follow-up to 2020’s action comedy, My Spy The Eternal City reunites a beloved cast led by Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman in a feel-good family adventure set in some of Europe’s most storied destinations. When Sophie’s (Coleman) high school choir is selected for an Italian tour culminating in a performance for the Pope in Vatican City, JJ (Bautista) sees this as an opportunity to bond with his new stepdaughter, so he volunteers to help chaperone the group through the Venetian canals, across Florence’s renowned bridges and into Rome’s most historic sites.”

Directed by Pete Segal (Get Smart, 50 First Dates), the movie also stars The Suicide Squad‘s Flula Borg. The first movie made $7 million at the box office when it was released at the height of COVID restrictions, but was a huge success for Prime, spawning a sequel order.

My Spy: The Eternal City is now available on Prime Video.