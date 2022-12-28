National Treasure Star Says There's "Still Hope" for Third Film

National Treasure fans have been waiting 15 years for an update on a possible third film, with star of both the original film and National Treasure: Book of Secrets Justin Bartha recently confirming that "there is still hope" that the third film will happen. In the years since the last film hit theaters, various figures in the orbit of the franchise have addressed the likelihood of a follow-up, yet Bartha played Riley, the right-hand man of Nicolas Cage's Ben Gates, making him one of the more integral components of the narrative. Bartha recently reprised his role in the latest episode of the Disney+ TV series National Treasure: Edge of History.

"There is a script. That's all I'll say. There have been a few different scripts, actually, but the one thing that has to happen is for all the stars to align," Bartha shared with Variety. "I had seen something awhile ago, and it was solid, but the unsung hero of these movies that doesn't get mentioned as much is [director] Jon Turtletaub. Those movies really are an extension of his being. He is very smart and funny, and has a buoyancy to him that mirrors the tone of the movies. I think he has to feel really comfortable and feel like he can see the movie before it happens -- and it is getting closer to that."

In Book of Secrets, one of the biggest mysteries was what was written on page 47 of the titular book, as it was said to be a "life-altering" reveal. Riley's appearance in Edge of History features a direct reference to page 47, with Bartha hinting that this could be a factor of a possible third film.

"The page 47 reference was something that I threw in there when we were filming. I just had to. But listen, there is still hope for another movie," the actor expressed. "Nic is obviously doing great, one of the greatest ever. [Producer] Jerry [Bruckheimer] just had a big hit with Top Gun: Maverick, and he is doing great. And the constant drumbeat from the fans for a third movie just makes it a no-brainer for me."

As far as whether he personally knows what was contained on the mythical page 47, Bartha joked, "Oh, I know it all but I can't tell you. You will have to write your local Disney representative and get the movie made to find out."

New episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History premiere on Disney+ on Wednesdays.

What do you think of the actor's remarks? Let us know in the comments!