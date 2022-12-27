National Treasure Series Hints at What Nicolas Cage's Ben Gates Has Been Up To

National Treasure fans know not to expect to see Nicolas Cage show up as Ben Gates in the Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History, but with a clip from this week's episode of the series featuring Justin Bartha's Riley, we now have a better idea of Gates' whereabouts. In a new clip from the episode, Riley appears and is immediately asked about any treasures he might be trying to find, with his answer serving as a direct reference to the events of 2007's National Treasure: Book of Secrets before pivoting back to what the heroes of the TV series are up to. New episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History premiere on Disney+ on Wednesdays.

In the clip from the series, when asked about what he's been up to, Riley shares, "Not retired. Ben and I have been working on this super important thing for the last three, four, 15 years." When pressed for more details, he reveals, "Let's just say, there's 47 reasons to be interested."

In Book of Secrets, Ben and Riley aim to uncover a secret diary that is revealed to have been written by all of the presidents, with the secrets inside ranging from the JFK assassination to what's really in Area 51. In the film's finale, Ben is allowed to read from the book and, while it's never explicitly confirmed what he's seeing, page 47 is said to contain something "life-altering." While Riley's remarks in the clip don't offer any insight into what's on that page, specifically using the number 47 is clearly a direct reference to that film's ending.

News of the National Treasure TV series ignited excitement among fans about what such a project could explore, though Disney+ was quick to confirm that it would explore an all-new set of characters, yet it was set in the same world as the film franchise. Some audiences might be disappointed that this new series doesn't directly connect to the cinematic universe, but producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently recalled that not all hope is lost for a third film.

"We said we'd like to make another National Treasure and they said, 'Sure, let's come up with a new cast,'" Bruckheimer shared with E! News earlier this month. "At the same time, we were developing National Treasure for the theaters with Nicolas Cage—which we still are. So, that's ongoing."

Stay tuned for details on the future of the National Treasure franchise.

