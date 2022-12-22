National Treasure 3 Producer Reveals Good News for Nicolas Cage Sequel

Earlier this month, Disney+ released National Treasure: Edge of History, a television-based spin-off of the fan-favorite, conspiracy-laden film franchise. While a third feature film has been brewing for years, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently made some comments that would make it seem Nic Cage is finally on board to return to the franchise.

While speaking with E! News, Bruckheimer revealed that National Treasure 3 is still very much in development on top of Edge of History. "We said we'd like to make another National Treasure and they said, 'Sure, let's come up with a new cast,'" Bruckheimer told that outlet. "At the same time, we were developing National Treasure for the theaters with Nicolas Cage—which we still are. So, that's ongoing."

Cage doesn't appear in Edge of History, but two other actors from the films do—Harvey Keitel's Peter Sadusky and Justin Bartha's Riley Poole. While Bruckheimer seems to be pushing the project along full steam ahead, Cage seemed much cooler on the prospects of a sequel earlier this year.

"The phone stopped ringing. It was like, 'What do you mean we're not doing National Treasure 3? It's been 14 years. Why not?'" Cage told GQ in March. "Well, [Disney's] Sorcerer's Apprentice didn't work, and Ghost Rider didn't really sell tickets. And Drive Angry, that just came and went."

Cage continued, "I enjoy making movies like Pig and Leaving Las Vegas more than I enjoy making movies like National Treasure. When I talk about fair-weather friends in Hollywood, I'm not talking about Jerry [Bruckheimer]. I'm talking about Disney. They're like an ocean liner. Once they go in a certain direction, you've got to get a million tugboats to try to swivel it back around."

National Treasure: Edge of History is now streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned for details on National Treasure 3.

Would you like to see the series and movies cross over with one another? Let us know in the comments!