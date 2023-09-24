Neil deGrasse Tyson Reveals New Sci-Fi Movie Has Upset Armageddon for Worst Physics

Neil deGrasse Tyson's disdain for Armageddon has long been noted, a title the Bruce Willis film has now passed onto a new feature. According to Tyson, Moonfall is now the most unrealistic movie in the genre of science-fiction, using little to no science in the disaster film. Tyson recently stopped by The Jess Cagle Show, where he pulled zero punches when it came to the Halle Berry vehicle.

"They learn that [the moon is] hollow and there's a moon-being made out of rocks living inside of it and the Apollo missions were really to visit and to feed the moon being, so I said, 'Alright, I thought Armageddon had a secure hold on this crown, but apparently not,'" Tyson told the SiriusXM host. "All you gotta do is just nudge it and if you do that early enough, if you nudge it like one centimeter per second to the right, in space, there's no friction, so it'll just keep drifting to the right. If you do that early enough, then you can have the asteroid pass in front of the Earth rather than hit the Earth, or you can slow it down so that it'll pass behind the Earth."

Written and directed by Roland Emmerich, Moonfall was released in January 2022. With a reported production budget, of nearly $150 million, the film ended up as a commercial flop after grossing just $67 million in global box office receipts.

Does Neil deGrasse Tyson think aliens are real?

Whether or not the physicist thinks aliens have visited this planet has yet to be seen. Tyson has talked about this summer's various UAP news stories, saying he needs to see more definitive proof before a conclusion is reached.

"In science, what people perhaps don't know is that eyewitness testimony is some of the lowest form of evidence you can bring to a scientific conference," Tyson recently said on NewsNation. "Which is odd, because in the court of law, it's considered quite high."

He added, "So here we are in these hearings, thinking that the pedigree of the person delivering the information adds truth value to what they're saying. Whereas, in science, part of what modernized science was our ability to create methods, tools, and machines to replace human senses in the reporting of what we experience. I just need better data."

