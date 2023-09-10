US Government Might Be Trolling Everyone With New UFO Website

The new website for the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office has all sorts of alien references.

Now that the official website of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) has been live for the better part of two weeks, internet sleuths have had ample time to do some digging around every corner of the internet hub. One document in particular has started raising some eyebrows for some snippets included within its pages.

In the document titled "The US Defense Department & the UAP Mission," a graphic is seen on the corner of certain pages. Someone on Twitter quickly clipped the graphics together to unveil it's actually a stock photo that's been taken from Adobe's stock photo service. The name of the picture might be the most newsworthy part of it all, given it's titled "Alien technology in a metallic ball."

Beyond that, there's an additional graphic on the sixth page giving readers coordinates to a location. If you plug those coordinates into any maps service, you'll notice it directs you to the middle of Area 51, the fabled government locale where many conspiracies have suggested aliens or UFOs/UAP are stored.

Then there's even more peculiar verbiage within the document's text, which suggests AARO is responsible for retrieving crashed UAPs when it was previously believed the organization was simply logging and monitoring UAP sightings.

"[AARO] leads UAP recovery planning and execution, in close collaboration with AARO S&T Group," one part of the document reads. "Advises Commands on the secure and safe handling, storage, transport, and transfer of UAP Objects and Material, for AARO S&T exploitation."

Another part of the document suggests AARO is also responsible for reverse-engineering technology discovered during UAP retrievals.

"[AARO] directs exploitation of recovered enigmatic technologies, leveraging cross-sector partnerships and the latest developments in theoretical and applied physics and engineering," the document adds. "Leads structured recording, synthesis, and sharing of signature and material analyses for data consistency across operational, analytic, and research partnerships."

AARO is a newly created government organization within the United States Department of Defense led by Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick. Kirkpatrick recently made the news for a personal post on LinkedIn throwing major shade at a UAP hearing held by the House Oversight Committee earlier this summer.

"I cannot let yesterday's hearing pass without sharing how insulting it was to the officers of the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community who chose to join AARO, many with not unreasonable anxieties about the career risks this would entail," Kirkpatrick wrote in the letter. Since then, Kirkpatrick has confirmed the authenticity of the letter, which was initially visible to only the official's connections on the professional social network.

"They are truth-seekers, as am I," Kirkpatrick added. "But you certainly would not get that impression from yesterday's hearing."

For additional space and cosmic stories, check out our ComicBook Invasion hub here.