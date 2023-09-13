UFO Researcher Presents "Non-Human" Remains to Mexican Congress

Aliens have been at the forefront of the news cycle this summer, with stories from all corners of UFOlogy grabbing attention one week after the next. Most recently, a UFO researcher recently held a presentation before those in Mexico's upper chamber of congress in which he displayed what's purportedly two mummified alien corpses. The presentation, which just took place Monday, was hosted by the political body which, in turn, invited divisive UFOlogist and journalist Jamie Maussan in to discuss the discovery of the bodies.

"This is the first time [extraterrestrial life] is presented in such a form and I think there is a clear demonstration that we are dealing with non-human specimens that are not related to any other species in our world," Maussan told the lawmakers.

Mexico's Congress just unveiled two dead aliens estimated to be around 1,000 years old. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/Zr7z4FKenS — Kage Spatz (@KageSpatz) September 13, 2023

That said, Maussan's presentation has many split given the journalist's notoriety in UFO circles. He previously tried a similar stunt in 2015 with other alleged alien bodies, though that was quickly debunked. It be noted the Mexican congress didn't conduct any of its own research regarding the alleged bodies before the presentation, as those bodies were shown to them for the first time at that hearing.

Also present at the hearing was former Air Force pilot Ryan Graves, who also presented at a separate hearing in July before a House Oversight subcommittee.

"Today, these same UAP are still being seen; we still don't know what they are; and our government has no idea of the scope of the problem. That's because pilots, both commercial and military, are encountering UAP, and the majority of these cases are going unreported," Graves said in an op-ed in Newsweek earlier this summer.

He added, "Why then is our government turning its back on the UAP reports from credible eyewitnesses who are responsible for the safety of millions and are motivated to protect our national security? If commercial pilots are routinely observing new foreign drones north of Hawaii, why wouldn't we want to track those reports? Why would the FAA not want to assess potential safety of flight implications? Why does our government want to leave open a domain awareness gap that could pose a flight risk and national security risk?"

