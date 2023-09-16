NASA Releases UAP Report, Hires New UFO Director

After months of speculation, NASA has released its report on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), giving a glimpse at what the space agency has been doing in its research of the unknown. At the conclusion of the 36-page report, NASA officials unveil that through the UAP sightings they've researched, there's no evidence that the unidentifiable craft are piloted by extraterrestrial life. That said, the agency is fully aware that investigations and studies based on the search the existence of non-human life should continue.

"At this point there is no reason to conclude that existing UAP reports have an extraterrestrial source. However, if we acknowledge that as one possibility, then those objects must have traveled through our solar system to get here," NASA's initial UAP team writes in its report. "Just as the galaxy does not stop at the outskirts of the solar system, the solar system also includes Earth and its environs. Thus, there is an intellectual continuum between extrasolar technosignatures, solar system SETI, and potential unknown alien technology operating in Earth's atmosphere. If we recognize the plausibility of any of these, then we should recognize that all are at least plausible."

You can read NASA's full report here.

The language in the NASA UAP report mirrors similar reports from other government entities which suggest no evidence of alien-piloted spacecraft exists on this planet. NASA commissioned the report from a board of 16 independent researchers spread across a variety of disciplines.

"At NASA, it's in our DNA to explore – and to ask why things are the way they are. I want to thank the Independent Study Team for providing insight on how NASA can better study and analyze UAP in the future," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a press conference Thursday. "NASA's new Director of UAP Research will develop and oversee the implementation of NASA's scientific vision for UAP research, including using NASA's expertise to work with other agencies to analyze UAP and applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to search the skies for anomalies. NASA will do this work transparently for the benefit of humanity."

Shortly after the report was released, NASA unveiled it's also hired former Department of Defense official Mark McInerney as its new director of UAP research. Under McInerney's purview, NASA will expand its research and study of UAP.

For additional space and cosmic stories, check out our ComicBook Invasion hub here.