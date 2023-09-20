Intelligence Community Hasn't Investigated Alleged UFO Recovery Programs Despite Complaints

The office of the Intelligence Community Inspector General has said it's yet to begin investigating claims of clandestine UFO retrieval programs.

After an official complaint was filed with the Intelligence Community Inspector General office earlier this summer, the office has yet to investigate claims the United States government has multiple UFO or UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena) retrieval programs in place. That much was revealed to select members of the House Oversight Committee in a new letter from Thomas A. Monheim, the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community.

"As a matter of discretion, IC IG notes that it has not conducted any audit, inspection, evaluation, or review of alleged UAP programs within the responsibility and authority of the DNI that would enable this office to provide a fulsome response to your question," Monheim wrote in the letter.

Look at the bottom paragraph. The IC IG office did nothing to look into the information they received from David Grusch on UAP crash retrieval programs? They have no information they can give to Congress???



Cover-up. https://t.co/LlQ4tPbDLl pic.twitter.com/Ud8CKVjSak — Rep. Tim Burchett (@RepTimBurchett) September 15, 2023

The letter was shared by Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), one of the main Congresspeople seeking more information about the government's knowledge of UAP. Burchett is one of the lawmakers that sat on a panel that hosted a highly publicized hearing earlier this year in which one former intelligence community member claimed knowledge of the federal government being in possession of "non-human biologics."

According to one of those testifying—former intelligence official David Grusch—the United States has, in fact, retrieved "non-human biologics" from crashed UFOs.

"As I've stated publicly already … biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah," Grusch said in response to a question from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC). When pressed on if those biologics were human or extraterrestrial, the official confirmed "non-human" biologics are what have been recovered from certain UFO crashes.

"These sightings are not rare or isolated, they are routine," former piltor Ryan Graves added during the hearing. "Military air crew and commercial pilots, trained observers whose lives depend on accurate identification, are frequently witnessing these phenomena. The stigma attached to UAP is real and powerful and challenges national security."

