Neil Gaiman's The Graveyard Book in the Works at Disney

Neil Gaiman's The Graveyard Book is coming to Disney. On Tuesday, it was announced that an adaptation of the best selling 2008 novel is in development from Walt Disney Studios with Marc Forster set to direct the film. According to Deadline, Forster's producing partner Renee Wolfe will produce through their 2Dux2 banner along with Gil Netter. Ben Browning will also produce while David Magee, whose credits include Mary Poppins Returns and the live action The Little Mermaid, will adapt the script.

The road to a The Graveyard Book film has been a bit of a long one. The book was originally being developed for film by Miramax by Neil Jordan, but the rights later ended up purchased by Disney. That version was expected to see Henry Selick — who previously worked on the adaptation of Coraline — but that was canceled. At this point, not much is known about when work on The Graveyard Book is expected to begin or if it will have a theatrical or streaming release.

The Graveyard Book tells the story of a boy, Nobody "Bod" Owens who, after the brutal murder of his family, is adopted and raised by the supernatural occupants of a graveyard. Inspired by Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book, the book follows Bod's adventures both in and out of the graveyard, including his learning of supernatural abilities. The book was well-received and won numerous awards upon publication, including the Newberry Medal.

The Graveyard Book will be just the latest of Gaiman's works to be adapted for screen. In addition to the previously mentioned Coraline, Gaiman has had a number of works adapted for both film and television including American Gods, Good Omens, and The Sandman, which is set to debut on Netflix on August 5th. The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge as Dream. Supporting cast members include Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, and Stephen Fry as Gilbert. Gaiman is working with David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg on the series.

