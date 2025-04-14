Netflix Finally Streaming a Major Sequel (And Action Fans Will Be Stoked)

Action fans with a Netflix subscription have a lot to be excited about as of late. The streaming service has seen some big wins with Den of Thieves and Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, the latter of which is fresh off a theatrical run earlier this year. Last month, Denis Villeneuve’s Sicario was making a lot of noise for Netflix, with the widely acclaimed thriller setting up camp in the Netflix Top 10 for what felt like weeks. In April, Netflix doubled down on that Sicario action by adding the sequel that fans had been asking for.

The arrival of April brought a bunch of new movies to Netflix’s streaming roster, including 2018’s Sicario: Day of the Soldado. With the arrival of that film, Netflix users can finally watch through the entire Sicario saga on the same service.

If you have been looking forward to checking out the Sicario sequel, keep in mind that Day of the Soldado is largely considered to be a lesser film to the first Sicario. Villeneuve had moved on to direct Prisoners (and later Dune), putting the sequel into the hands of director Stefano Sollima. Writer Taylor Sheridan returned to pen the script for the second movie, while the duo of Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro reprised their roles as well. In addition to Villeneuve moving on from the series, star Emily Blunt was also absent from Day of the Soldado.

All that to say, Sicario set a very high bar, considered by many to be one of the best action films of the 2010s. No one can blame Day of the Soldado for falling short of its predecessor’s quality.

What’s New on Netflix?

Sicario: Day of the Soldado is one of many films that were added to Netflix’s lineup at the start of April. While the service lost some big titles heading into the month, the roster also gained popular films like The Breakfast Club, The Croods, and Heat.

Here’s the full list of Netflix’s April 1st additions:

Are you excited to see the Sicario sequel finally land on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!