Prime Video Just Added a Jack Reacher Movie (But It’s Not as Good as the TV Series)

Reacher has reigned for a couple of years as the most popular original series on Prime Video, with each of its three seasons setting massive viewership marks for the streaming service. The third season just recently came to an end, beginning the wait for Season 4 — which may be longer than usual due to the filming of the Neagley spinoff series. So what are fans supposed to do in the meantime (besides check out the Neagley show when it comes out)? Well, Prime Video just added a little more Reacher for folks to enjoy, though it’s not going to feel quite the same as the beloved series.

On Monday, Prime Video added the feature film Jack Reacher: Never Go Back to its streaming lineup. The 2016 action flick is the sequel to 2012’s Jack Reacher, both of which star Tom Cruise in the titular role.

While the movies do have some great action, a lot of dedicated fans of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels were never too keen on Cruise’s version of the character. In the books, Reacher is an enormous man, towering over the majority of his opponents. Tom Cruise is a far cry from that, though he does have the action chops to carry a franchise.

Fortunately, the Reacher series took a more faithful approach, with Alan Ritchson filling the character’s boots perfectly.

Even if Cruise isn’t your ideal Reacher, the newly added movie is still worth watching for fans of the character. The film adapts the novel Never Go Back, which is one of the more beloved Jack Reacher books around. Because the movie tackled that source material, the TV show likely won’t touch it, meaning that this is perhaps your only opportunity to watch the story of Never Go Back play out on screen.

What’s New on Prime Video?

Prime Video has had a big start to the month, adding a horde of new movies and TV shows to its lineup to kick off April. Below, you can check out the full list of titles that were added to the Prime Video on April 1st.

