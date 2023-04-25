Netflix Reveals First Look at 2023-2024 Animated Film Slate

Netflix has given animation fans the first look at the original movies coming to the streaming service in 2023 and 2024. The next 18 months will be a busy one for Netflix, with nine animated films of all variety set to be released. Along with the reveal of first-look images, Netflix also announced the ensemble voice cast for Nimona, based on the bestselling graphic novel by ND Stevenson. The streamer boasts how its animated slate follows in the footsteps of its Academy Award win for Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, and the acquisition of animation studio Animal Logic.

Netflix has garnered seven Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature, the most of any individual animation studio since its inception in 2018. An interesting inclusion in the projects is an animated film based on the SpongeBob SquarePants character Sandy Cheeks. The two will journey on an adventure to save their town of Bikini Bottom after it's mysteriously transported to Texas. Paramount has doubled down on SpongeBob SquarePants content, with spinoffs airing on Paramount+ (Kamp Koral) and Nickelodeon (The Patrick Star Show).

You can find a complete list of the nine animated movies heading to Netflix in 2023-2024, along with first-look images.