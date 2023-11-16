Netflix's Newest Christmas Movie Is Now Streaming

A brand new holiday film has finally made its way to Netflix. The streaming service has released its fair share of Christmas and holiday movies over the last several years. Klaus, The Christmas Chronicles, Single All the Way, and The Christmas Prince are among Netflix's highlights, but the streamer has released dozens of Christmas adventures and rom-coms for people to enjoy over the holiday season. On Thursday, a new movie called Best. Christmas. Ever! joined the festive roster.

Best. Christmas. Ever! stars Brandy Norwood and Heather Graham as college friends who accidentally reunite for Christmas years later. One of them appears to have the perfect life, causing the other to try and prove that not to be the case.

In addition to Norwood and Graham, Best. Christmas. Ever! stars Jason Biggs, Matt Cedeño, Wyatt Hunt, Abby Villasmil, and Madison Skye Validum. The film is directed by Mary Lambert from a script by Charles Shyer and Todd Gallicano. Brad Krevoy produced.

Here's the official synopsis for Netflix's Best. Christmas. Ever!:

"Every Christmas Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie's snowy doorstep just days before the Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend's life can't possibly be that perfect."

New on Netflix

Best. Christmas. Ever! just hit Netflix on Thursday, but the streamer has been steadily releasing new titles all throughout the month of November. David Fincher's acclaimed film The Killer just debuted last weekend and the animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is set to premiere on Friday.

