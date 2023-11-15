Urkel Saves Santa: The Movie Trailer Released

Urkel Saves Santa: The Movie has a brand nw trailer featuring Jaleel White as his iconic Family Matters character. The animated Christmas movie sees Urkel trying to save the holidays as he had a bit of mishap with a mall Santa Claus. Urkel Saves Santa is the first time White has voiced his character in an official capacity since 1998. (That was the year that Family Matters went off the air by the way!) Warner Bros. Entertainment has a seasonal treat for Millenials of a certain age and their kids with Urkel Saves Santa. You can check out the new trailer for yourself down below.

Joining Jaleel White in the voice cast for Urkel Saves Santa is Nicole Byer, Roy Wood Jr. and Kym Whitley. Back in 2022, this movie was supposed to premier on HBO Max. But the decision was made to premiere it on home video and Cartoon Network. Prime Video just showed off Merry Little Batman this week as well. So, there's no shortage of Warner Bros. Holiday content out there.

What Happens In Urkel Saves Santa: The Movie?

"The holiday season is here, and brilliant but accident-prone super genius Steve Urkel has only one mission: to make the holidays the best they can be for everyone! However, things are off to a not so merry start after he ruins a celebration at his local shopping mall and humiliates the department store Santa. Hoping to make things right, Steve invents a device that helps people spread holiday cheer but it only manages to make things worse. Using his big brain and even bigger heart, it's up to Steve to help the city rediscover the holiday spirit."

"Urkel Saves Santa: The Movie! is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. The film is co-directed by Bryan Newton, who also serves as supervising producer, Richard Pose and Jojo Ramos Patrick and written by Wyatt Cenac who also serves as executive producer. Jaleel White serves as producer. Robert L. Boyett and Sam Register serve as executive producers."

Warner Bros. Celebrates 100 Years Of Storytelling

This year saw the company celebrating that long legacy. Here's what they had to say about the book chronicling this long history: "In this official centennial history of the greatest studio in Hollywood, unforgettable stars, untold stories, and rare images from the Warner Bros. vault bring a century of entertainment to vivid life. From Running Press and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, Warner Bros.: 100 Years of Storytelling will be available May 30, 2023. Pre-order your copy today at Hachette Book Group."

"The history of Warner Bros. is not just the tale of a legendary film studio and its stars, but of Hollywood itself, as well as a portrait of America in the last century. It's a family story of Polish-Jewish immigrants—the brothers Warner—who took advantage of new opportunities in the burgeoning film industry at a time when four mavericks could invent ways of operating, of warding off government regulation, and of keeping audiences coming back for more during some of the nation's darkest days."

