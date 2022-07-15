You Can Buy Chris Evans' The Gray Man Mustache From Netflix

✖

Netflix fans can now purchase Chris Evans' mustache from The Gray Man. On Twitter, they directed interested parties to the company's shop. It's such a good bit. People are really charged up to see one of their favorite actors play a bad guy. Evans really is an imposing force in the short bits that Netflix has revealed. He's going to be pursuing Ryan Gosling to the ends of the Earth. The Gray Man also presents a reunion of sorts with the Russo brothers working with some Marvel favorites again. In a conversation with Den of Geek, Joe and Anthony discussed getting the Captain America team back together. Everyone seems to be falling into place for a good time on Netflix. Check out what the duo had to say about Evans right here down below.

"We didn't have to sell Chris on the role; Chris sold us, in a way," Joe Russo explained. "We were talking to him as we were wrapping up Infinity War and then Avengers: Endgame about what's next for him or where he wanted to go in his career, and he said, 'You know what? I'm comfortable enough in my life and the work I've done that I'm just interested in taking risks moving forward, and I just want to play challenging characters.' So it seemed obvious to us that the right move here would be to offer Chris the sociopath and not the hero."

Become a secret agent in disguise with this limited-edition, THE GRAY MAN #TrashStache featuring realistic-mustache action! https://t.co/ssSZ6Bvb6h pic.twitter.com/5VZflOk7y1 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) June 3, 2022

Evans needed to be the best villain he's ever been in The Gray Man. Court Gentry, Ryan Gosling's character in the film, the titular Gray Man, has to be the perfect foil. The Russos believe they found the perfect guy for both jobs in the Netflix project.

"We knew we needed somebody who knew how to disappear on some level," Anthony offered. "Gosling has such an interesting technique to him in that he has a minimalist style where he conveys a whole lot of emotion, thought, and complexity, with a lot of subtlety."

"I would argue this role uses everything that Ryan is incredible at," Joe mused. "It combines his great physical control; his really wonderful, quirky sense of humor; how he's smoldering and intense onscreen and can communicate a lot while doing very little... Remember, Ryan was a dancer when he was younger. Playing an action hero is different from any other form of acting because all that stunt work requires incredible body control and extreme discipline."

