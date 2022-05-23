First The Gray Man Posters Show Off Chris Evans' Mustache

✖

Netflix has released the first posters forThe Gray Man, the upcoming film from Joe and Anthony Russo. The posters feature stars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Chris Evans, with Evans notably sporting a full mustache. You can take a look at all three posters below. The Gray Man adapts Mark Greaney's novel series, with Gosling playing Court Gentry, a.k.a Sierra Six, a CIA operative recruited from federal prison by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) to become an assassin for the agency. Gentry doesn't officially exist, which is the root of "the Gray Man" moniker. "The Gray Man is an incredibly mysterious character with a highly secretive past. In essence, he's a ghost," the Russo brothers told the Netflix official blog Tudum when it revealed the first images from the movie. "A minimalist, [whose] job is to hide in plain sight. Kill when he needs to kill, and disappear."

"Ryan is exceptional at communicating volumes through a look or a gesture," they say. "Creating an interior life that translates in the most subtle and sublime ways. He also has fantastic control of his physicality. In essence, he is The Gray Man (minus the kill orders)."

(Photo: Netflix)

Evans' mustachioed character is Lloyd Hansen, Gentry's former colleague whom he is now tasked to hunt down. As Sierra Six, Gentry gets some help from Agent Dani Miranda, played by Ana de Armas.

The Russos, of course, have a history with Evans from working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe together. They also commented on casting him in the spy flick.

"Chris is one of the most technically gifted actors we've ever worked with. Highly trained. This allows him to take great risks as a performer," the Russos said. "He's also a brilliant student of human behavior, which makes all of his choices, whether he's playing Captain America or a sociopathic ex-CIA agent, [emotionally] truthful. But we do want to go on record and say, where Ryan Gosling may be The Gray Man, Chris Evans is certainly not a sociopath. Well, as far as we know..."

(Photo: Netflix)

(Photo: Netflix)

The Gray Man also stars Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, and Alfre Woodard. The trailer drops on Tuesday.

The Gray Man debuts in select theaters on July 15th. It comes to Netflix on July 22nd.