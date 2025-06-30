Netflix’s Chronicles of Narnia Reboot Just Got Some Bad News

Time passes strangely in Narnia, and it seems like that phenomenon extends to the new film adaptation at Netflix. Back in December, producer Amy Pascal told the Behind the Lens podcast that production on the new movie was expected to begin in July, however, this weekend Screen Daily reported that work won’t begin until sometime in the fall. It’s not much of a delay, but it’s sad news for fans who are eager to see the Pevensie siblings’ adventures brought to life again. At the same time, a few extra months are a small price to pay for perfectionism, especially in an adaptation of such a beloved story.

Netflix’s new adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia series will be written and directed by Greta Gerwig, and with details like casting announcements coming out now, we can be reasonably sure it is moving along steadily. In fact, Screen Daily‘s report mentioned that the movie is in pre-production, but said that filming won’t begin until the autumn. The report was about the recent boom in filming in the U.K., noting that there are plenty of other movies and series crowding the country’s studios this summer.

It could be that the details have simply shifted since Pascal’s announcement back in December. At the time, the producer also said that Gerwig’s take on The Chronicles of Narnia will surprise a lot of viewers. “It’s a very new take on Narnia. It’s all about rock ‘n’ roll,” she said. Pascal didn’t give any other details, and right now, we have no context for what exactly she meant.

The “rock ‘n’ roll” characterization is particularly confusing since the original novel series is so firmly rooted in World War II. The war is essential to the premise of the first novel, The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe — in it, the Pevensie siblings live in London, but they are sent to stay in the countryside because London was under threat of bombing by Axis forces. It was decades later that rock ‘n’ roll music made it to the U.K., though perhaps the spirit of the genre can still take root in the story in a more subtle way.

Movie-goers may already be familiar with The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe after it was adapted into a movie back in 2005, but reports indicate that won’t actually be the book adapted to kick of Netflix’s new series. Lewis wrote seven Chronicles of Narnia novels, and while they are typically presented in publication order, they can also be read in chronological order. That seems to be Netflix’s plan — casting calls indicate that Gerwig is adapting either The Magician’s Nephew or The Silver Chair. Gerwig has signed on for at least two adaptations, and this is the first time the screen rights to all seven books have been held by one studio, so there’s a chance this series will go all the way.

The Chronicles of Narnia may not begin production until the fall, but it’s unclear if that will change Netflix’s plan to release the movie on the weekend of Thanksgiving in 2026. In the meantime, Lewis’ novels are available in print, digital, and audiobook formats.