Chronicles Of Narnia Reboot Targets Daniel Craig (Is He Aslan?)

Greta Gerwig is in the process of putting together the cast for her upcoming Chronicles of Narnia reboot, and the Oscar-nominated filmmaker is reportedly targeting Daniel Craig for a role. According to Deadline, the former James Bond actor “has an offer to join the cast,” though the character he would play is a mystery for the time being. The outlet also notes that it is “super early in the dealmaking process,” meaning Craig’s involvement with the project is not guaranteed. He is not in any final negotiations to join the film; he’s simply been offered a part if he’s interested.

Gerwig, who is coming off the monumental success of 2023’s Barbie, is set to direct at least two Chronicles of Narnia films for Netflix; the streamer is hoping the franchise is successful enough to warrant adaptations of the complete book series. The first of Gerwig’s movies will be released in November 2026, getting a special IMAX release over Thanksgiving before it’s available to stream at home.

The plan is for Gerwig’s first Chronicles of Narnia film to begin production this summer. Last week, reports indicated Charli XCX could be the frontrunner for the role of Jadis, The White Witch. No casting additions have been officially confirmed at this juncture.

There isn’t much information to go off of, but one possibility is that Craig is being eyed to portray Aslan, the character voiced by Liam Neeson in the previous Chronicles of Narnia film series. Craig could be a strong fit for the role; Aslan is known for being a compassionate, kind-hearted leader, which would allow Craig to tap into a softer side of his range. However, the actor also has the screen presence necessary to convey Aslan’s great power, so he would be able to deliver a well-rounded performance. Having a veteran like Craig onboard to anchor the series as such a vital character would be a great boon to Gerwig’s project. If Craig were to play Aslan, it would be interesting to see if he’d actually portray the wise lion on set in a mo-cap suit or if he’d just record his lines in post.

Since Gerwig is looking to start rolling cameras soon, there should be some clarity on the Chronicles of Narnia cast in the near future. Any actor being considered would likely have to keep in mind the time commitment. Netflix has very ambitious plans for this series, and the filmmakers will almost definitely be looking to lock actors into multi-picture contracts. That could impact the decision of someone like Craig. He’s obviously no stranger to franchise fare, having starred in five James Bond films, but whether or not he accepts Narnia will depend on what he wants to do post-007. His filmography consists of everything from blockbusters to intimate character dramas; if production on Narnia would limit other acting opportunities, he could pass.

As exciting as the prospect of Craig working with Gerwig is, fans shouldn’t ready too much into this yet. After all, it was only recently that Craig was reportedly starring in DC’s Sgt. Rock, only for that to fall through. By the summer, we should know who’s embarking on the journey to Narnia.