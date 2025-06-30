Criterion Collection 4K Blu-rays Are 50% Off Through Prime Day 2025

The Criterion Collection Summer Sale for 2025 is on, and that means you don’t have to wait until Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day event to score deals on 4K Blu-rays and box sets. In fact, the sale runs through July 27th and features a 50% discount on hundreds of classic films that have been given the Criterion treatment. Unfortunately, the new Wes Anderson 4K Blu-ray box set isn’t one of them (individual releases are), but films like Wall-E, The Princess Bride, Godzilla and the recent Best Picture winner Anora are included, along with multiple films from icons like David Lynch, Guillermo del Toro, Akira Kurosawa, Martin Scorsese, Stanley Kubrick and much, much more.

You can browse through the entire collection of Criterion Collection 50% off deals here at Barnes & Noble and here on Amazon. While the sale won’t end until July 27th, the Blu-rays themselves could sell out long before then, so make sure to reserve your favorites while you can. That said, make sure to keep tabs on the links below as they include the most popular Blu-ray releases on Amazon, and the Criterion deals are currently dominating the top of the charts. These are the releases that are the most likely to sell out.

As noted, the brand new Criterion Collection The Wes Anderson Archive: Ten Films, Twenty-Five Years box set is not part of the sale, but superfans might be interested in this 20-disc Blu-ray box set for collectors that includes 4K restorations created under the supervision of Anderson himself. He clearly had a hand in designing the packaging, which comes complete with ten illustrated books that are presented in a deluxe clothbound edition. You’ll also find over 25-hours of special features on 10 of the 20 discs in the set. You can order it here on Amazon for $349.99, or take advantage of the Criterion sale to pick up individual Wes Anderson films at a 50% discount. A full breakdown of the contents can be found below.