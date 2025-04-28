You Only Have Two Days Left to Watch One of the Best Comedy Movies on Netflix

With May right around the corner, Netflix subscribers are preparing for some substantial overhaul to the streaming service’s roster. The lineup changes every month and May is no exception — Netflix has already released the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to the service over the course of the next month. Unfortunately, that newsletter also came with a list of titles set to exit Netflix throughout May. The majority of those titles are leaving on May 1st, meaning that Wednesday, April 30th is the final day they’ll be available on Netflix.

Among those movies leaving Netflix this week is perhaps one of the funniest comedies on the entire service. The film in question is none other than Wedding Crashers, the Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn comedy that, believe it or not, turns 20 years old this summer.

Wedding Crashers has been around on Netflix for a bit and stands as one of the funniest films on the streamer’s roster in the United States. That won’t be the case for very long, as it’ll be leaving the service in just over 48 hours. If you want to give Wedding Crashers one more watch before it leaves, you’ll need to do so before Thursday morning.

Leaving Netflix in May 2025

Wedding Crashers is sadly just one of dozens of titles leaving Netflix in May. Films like Spider-Man, Erin Brockovich, Blade Runner, and others are all exiting the service in a matter of days. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s May departures below.

Leaving 5/1/25

About Time

Annie

Apollo 13

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Dallas Buyers Club

Definitely, Maybe

Erin Brockovich

Europa Report

The Flintstones

Friday

The Frozen Ground

Fury

King Kong

Maid in Manhattan

Next Friday

Notting Hill

Out of Africa

Pompeii

Public Enemies

Queen & Slim

Schindler’s List

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

This Is 40

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Waterworld

Wedding Crashers

The Whale

Whiplash

The Wiz

You, Me and Dupree

Leaving 5/4/25

Insidious: The Red Door

Leaving 5/5/25

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Leaving 5/9/25

The Lost City

Resident Evil: Death Island

Leaving 5/10/25

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Leaving 5/15/25

The Clovehitch Killer

Crossroads

Madam Secretary: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 5/16/25

The Sum of All Fears

Tully

Leaving 5/19/25

A Simple Favor

Leaving 5/28/25

Burnt

Leaving 5/29/25

The Silencing

Are you disappointed to see Wedding Crashers leaving Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments!