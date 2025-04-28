You Only Have Two Days Left to Watch One of the Best Comedy Movies on Netflix

With May right around the corner, Netflix subscribers are preparing for some substantial overhaul to the streaming service’s roster. The lineup changes every month and May is no exception — Netflix has already released the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to the service over the course of the next month. Unfortunately, that newsletter also came with a list of titles set to exit Netflix throughout May. The majority of those titles are leaving on May 1st, meaning that Wednesday, April 30th is the final day they’ll be available on Netflix.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Among those movies leaving Netflix this week is perhaps one of the funniest comedies on the entire service. The film in question is none other than Wedding Crashers, the Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn comedy that, believe it or not, turns 20 years old this summer.
Wedding Crashers has been around on Netflix for a bit and stands as one of the funniest films on the streamer’s roster in the United States. That won’t be the case for very long, as it’ll be leaving the service in just over 48 hours. If you want to give Wedding Crashers one more watch before it leaves, you’ll need to do so before Thursday morning.
[RELATED: Everything Coming to Streaming Services in May 2025]
Leaving Netflix in May 2025
Wedding Crashers is sadly just one of dozens of titles leaving Netflix in May. Films like Spider-Man, Erin Brockovich, Blade Runner, and others are all exiting the service in a matter of days. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s May departures below.
Leaving 5/1/25
About Time
Annie
Apollo 13
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Dallas Buyers Club
Definitely, Maybe
Erin Brockovich
Europa Report
The Flintstones
Friday
The Frozen Ground
Fury
King Kong
Maid in Manhattan
Next Friday
Notting Hill
Out of Africa
Pompeii
Public Enemies
Queen & Slim
Schindler’s List
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
This Is 40
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Waterworld
Wedding Crashers
The Whale
Whiplash
The Wiz
You, Me and Dupree
Leaving 5/4/25
Insidious: The Red Door
Leaving 5/5/25
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Leaving 5/9/25
The Lost City
Resident Evil: Death Island
Leaving 5/10/25
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Leaving 5/15/25
The Clovehitch Killer
Crossroads
Madam Secretary: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 5/16/25
The Sum of All Fears
Tully
Leaving 5/19/25
A Simple Favor
Leaving 5/28/25
Burnt
Leaving 5/29/25
The Silencing
Are you disappointed to see Wedding Crashers leaving Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments!