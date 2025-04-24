Spider-Man, Blade Runner & More Great Movies Leaving Netflix in May

There are big changes hitting Netflix’s lineup each and every month, as streaming contracts begin and expire on a fairly regular basis. May 2025 is going to be no exception to the rule of ever-changing streaming rosters. This week, Netflix revealed its monthly newsletter that informs subscribers of every single movie and TV series set to arrive in May. Unfortunately, in addition to all of those exciting additions, the newsletter also informs folks about all of the titles set to exit Netflix over the course of the next month.

There are some huge movies leaving Netflix at some point in May, with many of those exits scheduled for the start of the month. Of everything leaving the service in May, the most frustrating departures for fans will undoubtedly be the four Spider-Man movies.

All three films in Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man movie trilogy are going to be leaving Netflix on May 1st, meaning that April 31st will be the final day subscribers will be able to watch them on the service. Along with those three movies, Netflix will be losing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Sony’s hit animated movie has been on Netflix since it first began streaming 18 months ago, and will be leaving the service to head over to Disney+.

Other movies set to leave Netflix at the start of May include Blade Runner, Friday, Apollo 13, King Kong, The Flintstones, Fury, Wedding Crashers, and Erin Brockovich. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s May departures below.

Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2025

Leaving 5/1/25

About Time

Annie

Apollo 13

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Dallas Buyers Club

Definitely, Maybe

Erin Brockovich

Europa Report

The Flintstones

Friday

The Frozen Ground

Fury

King Kong

Maid in Manhattan

Next Friday

Notting Hill

Out of Africa

Pompeii

Public Enemies

Queen & Slim

Schindler’s List

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

This Is 40

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Waterworld

Wedding Crashers

The Whale

Whiplash

The Wiz

You, Me and Dupree

Leaving 5/4/25

Insidious: The Red Door

Leaving 5/5/25

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Leaving 5/9/25

The Lost City

Resident Evil: Death Island

Leaving 5/10/25

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Leaving 5/15/25

The Clovehitch Killer

Crossroads

Madam Secretary: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 5/16/25

The Sum of All Fears

Tully

Leaving 5/19/25

A Simple Favor

Leaving 5/28/25

Burnt

Leaving 5/29/25

The Silencing

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!