Spider-Man, Blade Runner & More Great Movies Leaving Netflix in May

There are big changes hitting Netflix’s lineup each and every month, as streaming contracts begin and expire on a fairly regular basis. May 2025 is going to be no exception to the rule of ever-changing streaming rosters. This week, Netflix revealed its monthly newsletter that informs subscribers of every single movie and TV series set to arrive in May. Unfortunately, in addition to all of those exciting additions, the newsletter also informs folks about all of the titles set to exit Netflix over the course of the next month.
Videos by ComicBook.com
There are some huge movies leaving Netflix at some point in May, with many of those exits scheduled for the start of the month. Of everything leaving the service in May, the most frustrating departures for fans will undoubtedly be the four Spider-Man movies.
All three films in Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man movie trilogy are going to be leaving Netflix on May 1st, meaning that April 31st will be the final day subscribers will be able to watch them on the service. Along with those three movies, Netflix will be losing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Sony’s hit animated movie has been on Netflix since it first began streaming 18 months ago, and will be leaving the service to head over to Disney+.
Other movies set to leave Netflix at the start of May include Blade Runner, Friday, Apollo 13, King Kong, The Flintstones, Fury, Wedding Crashers, and Erin Brockovich. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s May departures below.
[RELATED: What’s Coming to MAX in May 2025?]
Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2025
Leaving 5/1/25
About Time
Annie
Apollo 13
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Dallas Buyers Club
Definitely, Maybe
Erin Brockovich
Europa Report
The Flintstones
Friday
The Frozen Ground
Fury
King Kong
Maid in Manhattan
Next Friday
Notting Hill
Out of Africa
Pompeii
Public Enemies
Queen & Slim
Schindler’s List
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
This Is 40
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Waterworld
Wedding Crashers
The Whale
Whiplash
The Wiz
You, Me and Dupree
Leaving 5/4/25
Insidious: The Red Door
Leaving 5/5/25
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Leaving 5/9/25
The Lost City
Resident Evil: Death Island
Leaving 5/10/25
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Leaving 5/15/25
The Clovehitch Killer
Crossroads
Madam Secretary: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 5/16/25
The Sum of All Fears
Tully
Leaving 5/19/25
A Simple Favor
Leaving 5/28/25
Burnt
Leaving 5/29/25
The Silencing
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!