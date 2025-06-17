Netflix Just Added One of the Creepiest Thrillers of All Time (Without Announcing It)

Netflix‘s catalog of movies and TV shows has just grown with the addition of one of the most underrated, and legitimately creepiest thrillers ever made, and they appear to have forgotten to announce it. The 1990s thriller joins the likes of Alfred Hitchcock’s seminal Vertigo, Gerard Butler’s Plane, and Vin Diesel’s The Last Witch Hunter in the (very varied) list of new additions this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite Netflix’s official TUDUM site including the release of The Last Witch Hunter for June 16, the same can’t be said of Copycat, an excellent, deeply discomforting thriller made 30 years ago. Starring Sigourney Weaver and Holly Hunter, the thriller is partly overlooked in memory thanks to David Fincher’s glorious Se7en, which also released in 1995, but it deserves another look. And despite no announcement from Netflix, it comes with a strong recommendation.

Directed by British director Jon Amiel, Copycat was lauded at the time of its release for its depiction of a serial killer story from the perspective of female investigators. Even now, it remains one of the creepiest serial killer movies of the 1990s – and indeed any decade before or since. Weaver plays a criminal psychologist called into a disturbing case by Hunt’s homicide detective who realizes the killer is copying notorious serial killers, including David Berkowitz, Jeffrey Dahmer, and Ted Bundy. The drama is then dialled up when the assailant turns his attention to his investigator. Watch the trailer below.

Play video

Weaver has called out Copycat as some of her work she was most proud of, and both Holly Hunter, and particularly Harry Connick Jr (as a killer totally cast against type) offer excellent performances. It’s grim, shockingly violent, and gets under your skin, but it’s definitely worth watching.

3 Other Thrillers Like Copycat To Watch On Netflix

Woman of the Hour (2023)

Anna Kendrick stars in and directs this often-haunting thriller telling the story of killer Rodney Alcala’s appearance on a 1978 dating show. Rather than a proceedural, Woman Of The Hour paints a disturbing picture of a killer hidden in plain view and his potential next victim.

Mindhunter (2017-2019)

Still one of the best TV shows ever made, and a jewel in Netflix’s streaming crown, David Fincher’s compelling history of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit tells real life stories of the capture of some of America’s most notorious serial killers.

Reptile (2023)

Benicio Del Toro’s hardened detective is drawn into a murder investigation when a young woman is killed and he begins to suspect something is amiss. With Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone in strong supporting roles.