Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (June 16th)

We’re at the midway point in June and another brand new week is now upon us. The arrival of Monday, June 16th kicks off a span of five consecutive days of new releases on Netflix, with the streaming service planning a slew of additions over the course of the week. TV fans are going to be especially excited about this week, with two huge titles making their way to Netflix’s lineup.

On Tuesday, Netflix is bringing a popular, long-running series to its roster, as it will be adding all seven seasons of ABC’s hit drama Scandal. This has the potential to be another Suits situation for the service. Later in the week, Netflix is adding the first season of highly anticipated original series The Waterfront. You can check out the full lineup of this week’s Netflix additions below!

June 16th

The Last Witch Hunter

June 17th

Justin Willman: Magic Lover — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Sleight-of-hand sorcery. Mischievous mind games. Mind-blowing illusions. Justin Willman conjures up laughs in a special where comedy and magic collide.

Kaulitz & Kaulitz: Season 2 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

The show must go on! Tom and Bill Kaulitz are back to share their exciting lives, even as dark clouds gather in paradise.

Scandal: Seasons 1-7

Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rob Ford scandalized Canadian politics as the brash yet beloved mayor of Toronto — until an infamous video of him smoking crack sparked his downfall.

June 18th

AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

A new batch of hopefuls face fierce competition, high expectations and even higher kicks as they vie for a spot with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Season 4 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Years after Rosario’s sacrifice, her legend haunts her daughter, Ruby. As the teen’s life takes a dangerous turn, secrets from her past begin to unravel.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES

Fresh flavors and new friends await as globetrotting foodie Phil Rosenthal expands his culinary horizons to Amsterdam, Boston, Basque Country and more.

YOLANTHE (NL) — NETFLIX SERIES

This reality series follows Yolanthe Cabau in her glamorous new life in Los Angeles as she faces unexpected challenges and ghosts from her past.

June 19th

The Waterfront — NETFLIX SERIES

A prominent North Carolina fishing family wades into treacherous waters to keep their crumbling business empire afloat.

June 20th

KPop Demon Hunters — NETFLIX FAMILY

When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey aren’t selling out stadiums, they’re using their secret powers to protect their fans from supernatural threats.

Olympo (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Pyrenean High Performance Center: home to Spain’s most promising athletes. The question is, how far will they go to reach the top — and stay there?

Semi-Soeter (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

Power couple Jaci and JP find themselves in a bumpy predicament when a new work pitch for a baby brand forces them to play the perfect pretend parents.