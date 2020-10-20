Netflix Reportedly Planning StreamFest Free Access Promotion

✖

Even though Netflix is getting rid of its free trial program, the leading streamer still has plans for the masses to sample the product for free. As some code-divers have recently noticed in the programming code of the platform, the streamer plans to host an event called StreamFest beginning December 4th. Though free trials are now a thing of the past, StreamFast will now open Netflix up to anyone who's interested in trying out the service for two full days.

In a statement to Protocol, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed the event, saying the service is "always looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience."

According to the code found on the site, those interested in taking advantage of the StreamFest offering don't even need to put in any payment details should they choose not to continue past the two-day event. As Protocol points out, though free, it appears there will be some kind of attendance cap on the event, as more code reveals an error code that says "Netflix Stream Fest is at capacity."

Earlier this month, Netflix announced it planned on scrapping its 30-day free trial program. Then, the company released a statement with the same exact verbiage as what it provided for StreamFest. Ahead of the free programming event, the service has made some select shows available for no charge to those interested in checking out the service.

If you go to netflix.com/watch-free, you'll see Netflix has allowed select movies/television episodes available to stream including Bird Box, Murder Mystery, The Two Popes, Stranger Things, Elite, When They See Us, Love Is Bland, Boss Baby: Back in Business, Grace and Frankie, and Our Planet.

Due to the introduction of global quarantines this year, Netflix has turned in record numbers, including a record-high 15.7 million subscribers in the first quarter of this year.

"Our membership growth has temporarily accelerated due to home confinement," Netflix stated in its quarterly letter to investors. "Some cash spending on content will be delayed, improving our free cash flow, and some titles will be delayed, typically by a quarter."