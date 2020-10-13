Netflix Officially Ending 30-Day Free Trial

✖

For years, Netflix has been utilizing the free trial period as a way to attract new customers to the service, and it seems to have worked out rather well. Netflix is the most popular streamer across globe and has amassed more subscribers than any of its rivals. With such a firm grip on the streaming industry, Netflix is now exploring new ways to reach those that haven't already signed up, dropping the 30-day free trials in the process.

Netflix has officially dropped its free-trial program altogether. If you don't already have Netflix and wish to sign up for the first time, you'll have to begin paying out of the gate. A representative from Netflix confirmed the removal of the free trial, telling Variety, "We're looking at different marketing promotions in the U.S. to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience." The loss of the Netflix free trial was first reported by TV Answer Man.

So, if the free trial is now gone, how is Netflix going to be appealing to potential new customers? In addition to simply continuing to release more and more original content every month, Netflix has launched a platform of select movies and TV shows that are available to stream for free to those without a subscription.

All you have to do to check out these free titles is visit netflix.com/watch-free, and you'll have a few different titles available to stream. The collection is anchored by original films Bird Box and Murder Mystery, which are two of the most popular movies in Netflix's history. Also available is the first episode of Stranger Things, along with premiere episodes of some other popular series. Below, you'll find the full list of free options.

Bird Box

Murder Mystery

The Two Popes

Stranger Things

Elite

When They See Us

Love Is Blind

Boss Baby: Back in Business

Grace and Frankie

Our Planet

Most of these titles are TV shows with only one episode available, designed to get you hooked on some of the most popular properties Netflix has to offer. It's likely that Netflix will rotate this list as time goes on.

Are you disappointed to see Netflix getting rid of the free trials? Let us know in the comments!