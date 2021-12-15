Netflix Has a Surprising New Film Taking Over the Top 10

Netflix’s repertoire of original films continues to grow basically every week, and many of the streaming service’s films have proven to be runaway hits. That appears to be the cast for the platform’s newest blockbuster — the Sandra Bullock-led film The Unforgivable. According to new data released by Netflix, The Unforgivable is easily at #1 among its top films, with it reportedly being viewed for 85,860,000 hours. This comes after the film was already at the top of Netflix’s overall Top 10 in the week of its debut.

In The Unforgivable, released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.

The Unforgivable is actually based on a British miniseries called Unforgiven, all three episodes of which were released back in 2009. Sally Wainwright wrote the original series.

Bullock is joined in The Unforgivable by Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, Rob Morgan, Emma Nelson, Will Pullen, Thomas Guiry, and Viola Davis.

The Unforgivable comes from German director Nora Fingscheidt, who is best known for helming the 2019 film System Crasher. Peter Craig and Hillary Seitz wrote the screenplay for The Unforgivable alongside Courtenay Miles. Craig wrote films like The Town and Bad Boys for Life in addition to upcoming blockbusters The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick. Seitz penned Insomnia and Eagle Eye while Miles is known for working on Netflix’s Mindhunter.

“There’s nothing attractive or sexy about my character,” Bullock said in an interview for The Unforgivable production notes. “I know people are going to say, ‘But this is not the Sandra Bullock that we know and love.’ But, it is. There’s nothing about me that is false in this. I’m just giving myself permission to show it and I’m showing it on behalf of people that I love and adore, that are not getting the movies made about them.”

