The Unforgivable: Sandra Bullock Stars in New Netflix Movie Trailer

After finding some massive success with 2018’s Bird Box, Netflix is back in business with Oscar-winner Sandra Bullock. The beloved actress and producer hasn’t appeared on-screen since Bird Box made its debut on Netflix nearly three years ago, but that will change this fall with the debut of her new film, The Unforgivable. Another Netflix original project, The Unforgivable tells the story of a woman who was released from prison after serving a 20 year sentence for committing a violent crime. Upon release, she wants nothing more than to find her younger sister, whom she claims she was trying to protect when the crime was committed, but few people in the real world can look past what she did.

While The Unforgivable doesn’t arrive on Netflix until December 10th (following a couple of weeks in select theaters), the streaming service is giving movie fans their first look at what’s in store for the upcoming drama. The official trailer for The Unforgivable was released by Netflix on Tuesday and you can check it out in the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Unforgivable is actually based on a British miniseries called Unforgiven, all three episodes of which were released back in 2009. Sally Wainwright wrote the original series.

Bullock is joined in The Unforgivable by Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, Rob Morgan, Emma Nelson, Will Pullen, Thomas Guiry, and Viola Davis.

The Unforgivable comes from German director Nora Fingscheidt, who is best known for helming the 2019 film System Crasher. Peter Craig and Hillary Seitz wrote the screenplay for The Unforgivable alongside Courtenay Miles. Craig wrote films like The Town and Bad Boys for Life in addition to upcoming blockbusters The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick. Seitz penned Insomnia and Eagle Eye while Miles is known for working on Netflix’s Mindhunter.

In addition to starring in The Unforgivable, Bullock produced the new film alongside Graham King and Veronica Ferres.

Here’s The Unforgivable‘s official logline:

“Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.”

The Unforgivable is set for a theatrical release on November 24th, followed by its worldwide streaming debut on Netflix on December 10th.