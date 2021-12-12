New Sandra Bullock Movie Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Back in 2018, Sandra Bullock and Netflix came together for a movie that broke several records for the streaming service. Bird Box was an instant hit, becoming the most-watched Netflix original film of all-time, a mark that was only recently passed by . Bullock’s first film since Bird Box was just released this weekend, and it’s another Netflix original that is quickly making waves with viewers everywhere.

The Unforgivable stars Bullock as a convicted murderer who has been recently released from prison and uses her newfound freedom to try and track down the little sister she had to leave behind. The premise may be realistic and intense, but Bullock’s attachment is driving people to check it out on Netflix. Sunday’s edition of the rotating Netflix Top 10 list shows the new film in the number one position just a couple of days after its debut.

There are some big titles on the Netflix Top 10 list, including the final seasons of Money Heist and Lost in Space. The Unforgivable has found a way to blaze past them and take the top spot on the entire list.

You can check out a full breakdown of Sunday’s Netflix Top 10 list below!

1. The Unforgivable

“Released from prison into a society that won’t forgive her, a woman convicted of murder searches for the little sister she was forced to leave behind.”

2. The Shack

“After suffering a tragic loss, Mack Phillips seeks answers from a mysterious letter urging him to visit a deserted shack in the Oregon wilderness.”

3. Lost in Space

“After crash-landing on an alien planet, the Robinson family fights against all odds to survive and escape. But they’re surrounded by hidden dangers.”

4. Back to the Outback

“They might look dangerous, but these wildly misunderstood creatures have hearts of gold – and they’re breaking out of captivity on a quest to find a home.”

5. Money Heist

“Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.”

6. The Queen of Flow

“Seventeen years after being wrongly imprisoned, a talented songwriter seeks justice against the men who caused her downfall and killed her family.”

7. Law Abiding Citizen

“Traumatized by the atrocious murders of his wife and daughter, a grieving man gives in to his rage and sets out on a course of vengeance.”

8. Peter Rabbit 2

“Peter and his rabbit family leave Thomas and Bea’s garden for the city. When they get into trouble, Peter needs help from old friends to save the city.”

9. Red Notice

“An FBI profiler pursuing the world’s most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead.”

10. Cocomelon

“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!”