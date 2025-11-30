Hulu Just Added an ‘80s Fantasy Cult Classic (And We’re Happy It Doesn’t Have a Sequel)

Hollywood has an addiction to sequels, and we’re happy that this ‘80s cult classic fantasy film that just joined Hulu has been passed over in the craze. The decade was one of the best in cinema, giving way to countless instant classics that, for better or worse, have gotten modern-day updates, such as the recent Beetlejuice sequel and Top Gun: Maverick. Another movie from the era transported viewers to a timeless fairy tale world to become one of the best fantasy movies ever, and it hasn’t been touched since.

With a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 96%, The Princess Bride is a timeless classic, one of those movies that doesn’t lose its magic even after repeated viewings. The film, directed by Rob Reiner and adapted by William Goldman from his novel of the same name, started streaming on Hulu on November 1st. The movie unfolds as a grandfather reads an adventurous story to his sick grandson about a farmboy-turned-pirate who embarks on a quest to find his one true love.

The Princess Bride Is an ‘80s Classic That Doesn’t Need a Sequel

The Princess Bride is a rare movie that has managed to maintain its appeal across generations to become one of the greatest family movies of all time and an ‘80s classic. The film cleverly blends romance, adventure, and comedy into a heartfelt story that satirizes fairytale tropes with a timeless appeal. The clever and witty script doesn’t miss a beat and not only introduces audiences to iconic characters like the hero Westley and the villain Prince Humperdinck, but also features endlessly quotable lines like, “Life is pain, Highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something,” and “As you wish.”

Surprisingly, The Princess Bride has survived the current reboot, remake, and revival craze that has overtaken Hollywood, and it’s for the better. The original film is a perfect classic, and any potential sequel runs the risk of not only being vastly inferior (let’s be honest, it’d be next to impossible to match the greatness of the original) but also spoiling the original’s charm. The Princess Bride is really just one of those movies that doesn’t need to be, and really shouldn’t be, tampered with, and the director and much of the cast thankfully agree.

Reiner has been a vocal opponent of a sequel, telling Entertainment Weekly over the summer that he won’t do a sequel because of Goldman, who passed away in 2018 and “says it’s his favorite thing that he’s ever written… And I would never do anything without his approval.” Wright has also stated that a sequel “will never happen.”

What’s New on Hulu?

The Princess Bride is one of several films that joined Hulu’s streaming lineup in November. Movies like 13 Going On 30, Miracle On 34th Street, and The Sound Of Music are now also streaming on Hulu. On December 1st, the streamer will add even more titles to its catalog with the arrival of Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes, Home Alone, Straight Outta Compton, The Santa Clause, and more.

