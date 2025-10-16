Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2025

We’re merely halfway through the month of October, and Halloween is still fast-approaching, but Hulu has already gotten a head start on planning for November. On Wednesday, the Disney streamer released its November 2025 newsletter, revealing the complete list of movies, TV shows, and specials set to join its lineup in the month ahead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are several brand new movies making their way to Hulu in November, including a holiday film that indie fans will want to have on their radar. Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point received rave reviews upon its initial release and is making its streaming debut on November 4th. The month will also see Hulu add 2025 films like The Ugly Stepsister and Bride Hard.

You can check out the full list of Hulu’s November additions below!

November 1st

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 41

Return to Amish: Complete Seasons 1-5

13 Going On 30

13 Minutes

A Knight’s Tale

Bad Tidings

Because Of Winn-Dixie

Bee Season

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

The Best Man Holiday

Casino

The Collective

The Color Purple (2023)

Deck the Halls

Downhill (2020)

Epic (2013)

Eragon

Ever After

The Family Stone

Good Luck Chuck

Happy Christmas

The Heist Before Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

The International

The Interview (2014)

It Could Happen to You

The Jane Austen Book Club

Jingle All The Way

Julie & Julia

The Juror (1996)

Joy to the World (2025)

Just Getting Started

The Last Duel

Last Holiday

Love Actually

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

Neighbors

The Personal History Of David Copperfield

The Princess Bride

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Season of the Witch

The Sound Of Music (1965)

Tigerland

Wish Upon

November 4th

All’s Fair: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point (2024)

November 5th

The Manipulated: Four-Episode Series Premiere

American Murderer

November 6th

Bride or Die

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 6

One Piece: Silver Mine Arc: Episodes 747-750 (DUBBED)

One Piece: Zou Arc: Episodes 751-782 (DUBBED)

One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes 783-812 (DUBBED)

The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 2

November 7th

Sovereign (2025)

November 8th

Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior: Complete Season 1

Paranormal Lockdown: Complete Season 1

Sister Wives: Complete Season 19

The Baldwins: Complete Season 1

A Star Is Born (2018)

November 10th

Apollo 18

Bordertown

Don’t Breathe 2

Labyrinth

The Little Hours

Midnight Sun

Skyline

Villains (2019)

November 11th

The Book of Clarence

55 (2025)

November 13th

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 3

Biography: Dolly Parton: Complete Season 1

Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice: Complete Season 1

Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America: Complete Season 1

History’s Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 6A

Secrets of the Bunny Ranch: Complete Season 1

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A

November 14th

Botched Bariatrics: Complete Season 1

Death by Fame: Complete Season 3

Ghost Adventures: Complete Sesason 19

Moonshiners: Complete Season 14

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Season 4

November 15th

Animals On Drugs: Complete Season 1

Castle Impossible: Complete Season 1

Deadly Women: Complete Season 12

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13

Deadly Women: Complete Season 14

Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation: Complete Season 7

Don’t Breathe

Osiris (2025)

November 17th

Sex, Money, Murder: Complete Season 1

November 18th

Armand

Dragon Ball: Episodes 1-153 (DUBBED)

November 20th

I Survived a Crime: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Last Rider

November 21st

Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right: Special Premiere

YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete Season 1B (DUBBED)

YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete Season S1B (DUBBED)

November 22nd

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Seasons 4-6

Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 6, 8-9

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 3

Under Fire (2025)

November 24th

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember: Special Premiere

November 25th

Girl in the Attic

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: Complete Season 2

Taking the Stand: Complete Season 1

The Ugly Stepsister (2025)

November 27th

Toys and Colors Holiday Spectacular

November 28th

Bride Hard (2025)

November 29th

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 4

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 5-8

November 30th

HIV Unwrapped: Where Fashion Meets Science: Special Premiere

Living Proof: Special Premiere

The Assistant

The First Omen