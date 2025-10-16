Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2025

We’re merely halfway through the month of October, and Halloween is still fast-approaching, but Hulu has already gotten a head start on planning for November. On Wednesday, the Disney streamer released its November 2025 newsletter, revealing the complete list of movies, TV shows, and specials set to join its lineup in the month ahead.
There are several brand new movies making their way to Hulu in November, including a holiday film that indie fans will want to have on their radar. Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point received rave reviews upon its initial release and is making its streaming debut on November 4th. The month will also see Hulu add 2025 films like The Ugly Stepsister and Bride Hard.
You can check out the full list of Hulu’s November additions below!
November 1st
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 41
Return to Amish: Complete Seasons 1-5
13 Going On 30
13 Minutes
A Knight’s Tale
Bad Tidings
Because Of Winn-Dixie
Bee Season
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead
The Best Man Holiday
Casino
The Collective
The Color Purple (2023)
Deck the Halls
Downhill (2020)
Epic (2013)
Eragon
Ever After
The Family Stone
Good Luck Chuck
Happy Christmas
The Heist Before Christmas
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
The International
The Interview (2014)
It Could Happen to You
The Jane Austen Book Club
Jingle All The Way
Julie & Julia
The Juror (1996)
Joy to the World (2025)
Just Getting Started
The Last Duel
Last Holiday
Love Actually
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
Neighbors
The Personal History Of David Copperfield
The Princess Bride
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Season of the Witch
The Sound Of Music (1965)
Tigerland
Wish Upon
November 4th
All’s Fair: Three-Episode Series Premiere
Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point (2024)
November 5th
The Manipulated: Four-Episode Series Premiere
American Murderer
November 6th
Bride or Die
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 6
One Piece: Silver Mine Arc: Episodes 747-750 (DUBBED)
One Piece: Zou Arc: Episodes 751-782 (DUBBED)
One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes 783-812 (DUBBED)
The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 2
November 7th
Sovereign (2025)
November 8th
Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior: Complete Season 1
Paranormal Lockdown: Complete Season 1
Sister Wives: Complete Season 19
The Baldwins: Complete Season 1
A Star Is Born (2018)
November 10th
Apollo 18
Bordertown
Don’t Breathe 2
Labyrinth
The Little Hours
Midnight Sun
Skyline
Villains (2019)
November 11th
The Book of Clarence
55 (2025)
November 13th
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 3
Biography: Dolly Parton: Complete Season 1
Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice: Complete Season 1
Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America: Complete Season 1
History’s Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 6A
Secrets of the Bunny Ranch: Complete Season 1
The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A
November 14th
Botched Bariatrics: Complete Season 1
Death by Fame: Complete Season 3
Ghost Adventures: Complete Sesason 19
Moonshiners: Complete Season 14
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Season 4
November 15th
Animals On Drugs: Complete Season 1
Castle Impossible: Complete Season 1
Deadly Women: Complete Season 12
Deadly Women: Complete Season 13
Deadly Women: Complete Season 14
Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation: Complete Season 7
Don’t Breathe
Osiris (2025)
November 17th
Sex, Money, Murder: Complete Season 1
November 18th
Armand
Dragon Ball: Episodes 1-153 (DUBBED)
November 20th
I Survived a Crime: Complete Seasons 1-2
The Last Rider
November 21st
Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right: Special Premiere
YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete Season 1B (DUBBED)
YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete Season S1B (DUBBED)
November 22nd
Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Seasons 4-6
Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 6, 8-9
Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 3
Under Fire (2025)
November 24th
Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember: Special Premiere
November 25th
Girl in the Attic
Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: Complete Season 2
Taking the Stand: Complete Season 1
The Ugly Stepsister (2025)
November 27th
Toys and Colors Holiday Spectacular
November 28th
Bride Hard (2025)
November 29th
Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 4
Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 5-8
November 30th
HIV Unwrapped: Where Fashion Meets Science: Special Premiere
Living Proof: Special Premiere
The Assistant
The First Omen