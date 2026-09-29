Netflix Is Losing One of the Best Franchises of the 2000s Just Ahead of the Next Installment Hitting Theaters

Last week, Netflix unveiled its list of what’s coming to the streaming platform for the month of October and it’s going to be a strong month for the streamer. With Halloween just around the corner, there are plenty of offerings in the horror and thriller categories, but there’s a good bit of other content for those not looking for scares as well. There are even some significant franchises that will stream on the platform, namely The Twilight Saga. But with all the new additions coming for October, there are departures as well and that also includes a major franchise. In fact, Netflix will be losing one of the best franchises of the last 20 years in just a few more days and considering that a new installment is headed to theaters, the timing isn’t ideal for fans.

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On October 13th, all five current films in The Hunger Games franchise — The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, Mockingjay – Part 1, Mockingjay – Part 2, and The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes — will leave Netflix. For Netflix subscribers, this is a bit of a bummer as the next chapter of the story, Sunrise on the Reaping, is set to hit theaters on November 20th, giving fans Haymitch’s story on the big screen. It’s one of the most anticipated movies for the year, which means if you want a franchise rewatch as a Netflix subscriber, now is probably the time to act.

The Hunger Games Is One of the Best YA Dystopian Adaptations Ever

The Hunger Games is something of an interesting franchise if you step back and look at it. The first film, The Hunger Games, opened in theaters back in 2012 and helped to make star Jennifer Lawrence a household name. It was one of the biggest films of 2012 as well. On some level, the film’s success isn’t a huge surprise. The Hunger Games novel by Suzanne Collins was wildly popular — as has been the whole series after that first book — and the movie came out at a particularly great time. The 2010s were a decade where we saw a lot of YA dystopian fiction be very popular, both in terms of books and in the movie adaptations. However, what sets The Hunger Games apart is its longevity as a franchise. Not only did that first movie get sequels based on the rest of the books in the series at the time, but Collins’ later book, the prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, also got a popular adaptation more than a decade after the first film, and that in turn is being followed by another prequel movie. There aren’t any other of the big YA dystopian franchises of the era that can say that. The Hunger Games has held its enduring popularity as well as its overall quality.

It’s that enduring popularity and quality that does offer a bit of a silver lining to the franchise leaving Netflix next month, however. Just a day after The Hunger Games franchise leaves Netflix on the 13th, the franchise will move to a new home on October 14th. If you happen to subscribe to both Netflix and Hulu, you will be in luck in the month of October. All of The Hunger Games movies are headed to Hulu after their time on Netflix is done. That means you’ll be able to go ahead and binge the series ahead of Sunrise on the Reaping — or perhaps experience the rebellion against the Capitol for the very first time.

All current films in The Hunger Games Franchise depart Netflix on October 13th.