An Unexpected DreamWorks Movie Just Hit Netflix (And Is Already Dominating the Top 10 Charts)

DreamWorks Animation movies have a habit of performing incredibly well whenever they’re added to Netflix’s lineup. Films from franchises like How to Train Your Dragon and Shrek consistently take up spots in the Netflix Top 10 when they’re available on the service. The same goes for Illumination fare like Despicable Me or Sing. The animated films coming out of Universal’s various studios are consistent hits on Netflix, and one of the more under-appreciated DreamWorks movies from the last decade is once again proving that.

The Croods, released back in 2013, follows a family in the primeval era as they try to navigate a dangerous world outside the safety of their cave. The film was added to Netflix’s streaming lineup at the start of April, helping to fill the hole left by the departure of two How to Train Your Dragon movies.

While The Croods flew a little under the radar in the days after it hit Netflix, families with a subscription finally started to take notice, and the animated comedy quickly began soaring through the streamer’s daily charts. Soon, The Croods passed all of Netflix’s newest hits and took over the number one spot on the Top 10.

Sunday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows The Croods towering above the competition, holding steady in the number one spot that it has occupied all weekend. The family movie passed by newer films like Despicable Me 2, The Life List, and One of Them Days, all of which have been big players on the Netflix Top 10 over the last couple of weeks.

The 2020 sequel to The Croods, The Croods: A New Age, isn’t currently available on Netflix. However, the streaming service does have four seasons of the spinoff series Dawn of the Croods, giving fans of the movie plenty to explore.

What’s New on Netflix?

The Croods was added to Netflix on April 1st, along with about two dozen other popular films. While the DreamWorks entry has been the most successful of the bunch so far, there are a lot of other new arrivals worth checking out.

Here’s the full list of Netflix’s April 1st additions:

The Age of Innocence

Big Daddy

Bonnie & Clyde

The Breakfast Club

Conan the Destroyer

Couples Retreat

The Croods

Draft Day

Field of Dreams

For Love of the Game

Geostorm

Get Him to the Greek

Heat

Insidious: Chapter 2

K-9

Lucy

Matilda

The Mauritanian

The Place Beyond the Pines

Psycho

Rise of the Guardians

Rooster Cogburn (…and the Lady)

Rudy

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Uncle Buck