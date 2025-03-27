Netflix Is Losing Two of Its Best Animated Movies

Animated family films have some real staying power on Netflix. It has been a long time since any Disney Animation hits have been available on the service, but movies from DreamWorks and Illumination are consistent power houses when they’re added to Netflix’s lineup. This is especially true of the big franchises from those studios, such as Shrek, Minions, Kung Fu Panda, and How to Train Your Dragon. Two films in the latter series have been available on Netflix recently, but the streamer will unfortunately be losing them next week.

Netflix just released the streaming newsletter for the month of April, revealing all of the titles both coming to and leaving over the next several weeks. There are some great additions on the way, including a new season of Black Mirror, but April 1st will mark a big day for departures. Those exits include not just one, but both How to Train Your Dragon films.

The writing was on the wall for How to Train Your Dragon on Netflix, as Peacock had already revealed that the entire trilogy of films would be available on that service to start off the month of April. The first two movies from Netflix will be moving over to Peacock where they’ll be joined by How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. The timing couldn’t be better, as far as Peacock and Universal are concerned, because the live-action How to Train Your Dragon is hitting theaters in June. This gives fans time to binge back through the original trilogy before heading out to the big screen.

Coming Soon to Netflix

Both of the How to Train Your Dragon movies on Netflix are leaving at the start of April, but the first of the month isn’t all bad news for the streaming service. That day will also see a slew of new additions make their way to the service. Those new additions include Big Daddy, Smokey and the Bandit, Field of Dreams, Heat, and The Breakfast Club.

You can check out the full list of Netflix’s April 1st offerings below.

