New Kristen Bell’s The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window Trailer Released By Netflix

Netflix just dropped a new trailer for Kristen Bell’s latest movie. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window sparked some amused reactions online when it got announced. The comedy and psychological drama hybrid is obviously taking a bit of inspiration from works like The Woman in the Window. Amy Adams witnessed a murder that occurred in her neighbor’s apartment in that movie. The police didn’t buy her story and that helped spark the action. But, Bell’s film inverts that premise a bit by having her character, Anna, perform as an unreliable narrator. This woman likes wine quite a bit and can’t keep reality and hallucinations separate. Tom Reily comes onto the scene as the perfect neighbor with a young daughter. But, Anna is distrustful of him. She’s pretty sure that the murder occurred, but authorities would need more proof than that. Bell’s character is charged with getting to the bottom of it. However, there’s no telling what kind of danger she might encounter on the way to the truth.

Last year, Bell was super busy with appearances and projects like this one. Romper caught up with her to discuss how great fan support has been during the pandemic. The actress laid out her routine with the magazine.

“Getting fan mail that says, ‘I was in a really dark time considering some really bad things, and I watched the way Veronica Mars handled problems and it gave me some strength’ — that’s more meaningful to me than almost anything,” Bell said back then. “I put that right up there with having kids. When I’m on my deathbed, that’s one of the things I’ll be thinking about. There’s no way to describe how important that will be to me for the rest of my life.”

Bell will be joined by Mary Holland, Michael Ealy, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony, Shelley Hennig, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar. Netflix also released a synopsis for The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window:

“For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she? The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window premieres January 28, only on Netflix.”

