Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard To Host Family Game Fight On NBC

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have become one of the Ellen Show's best guests, and now they're taking their love of games into an all-new game show. Today NBC announced a new one-hour game show called Family Game Fight, which will pair the couple up to serve as hosts and competitors. Family Game Fight, which has been picked up for 10 episodes, will have Bell and Shepard split up and "adopted" into one of the competing families of four, and in turn, they will help them compete in a series of fun games with a big cash prize of $100,000 as the ultimate reward. This is the first game show the couple has worked on together, and they couldn't be more thrilled about it.

“For one of our first dates, I invited Dax over for a game night at my house with a bunch of friends,” Bell said. “He said he fell in love with me there because I was a very tiny person bossing everyone around. I fell in love with him too because he’s a very large person who could boss everyone around, but chooses not to. I’m so excited to host ‘Family Game Fight’ and play all day with my best friend.”

“Kristen is my favorite human to work with,” Shepard said. “She’s the most consistently funny, playful and joyful scene partner I’ve ever had. She’s also incredibly fun to look at.”

“NBC is thrilled to be the network bringing Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard together to host a game show for the first time,” said Jenny Groom Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’ve been wanting to work with them as a duo for years. Their energy is infectious, their comedic sensibility comes so naturally, and their transparency about their relationship is what makes them so relatable and loveable. ‘Family Game Fight’ was born out of the true competitive, yet playful and loving spirit Dax and Kristen have towards each other. We are excited that we get to work with them as on camera talent and side by side as producing partners.”

Mike Darnell, President Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, said, “Kristen and Dax are simply magnetic when they’re on screen. They are a spontaneously funny and loving couple that are also surprisingly competitive in this fast-moving family competition. They are pure magic together.”

Family Game Fight is executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Noah Bonnett, Dan Norris, Joel Van Rysselberghe, Jeff Kleeman, Mike Darnell and Brooke Karzen, in addition to Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. The series is produced by A Very Good Production and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television’s Warner Horizon division, in association with Telepictures.

Are you excited for Bell and Shepard's new show? Let us know in the comments or give me a shout on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!