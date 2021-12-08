Kristen Bell’s The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window Trailer Released By Netflix

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window just got a trailer from Netflix. Kristen Bell stars in the wild comedy and psychological drama hybrid. The Woman in the Window serves as a bit of a reference for the project. Back then, Amy Adams witnessed a murder in her neighbor’s apartment building but struggled with getting people to buy her story. Now, Bell will invert that wild premise for some laughs along with tension. Her character, Anna, loves wine and finds joy hanging out in her apartment. But, when Tom Riley moves in as the handsome new man next door with a young daughter, things get weird. Bell’s character is pretty sure she saw a murder, but can’t really be too positive about it. (On the count of all that wine and some prescription medications…) But, it will be up to her to get to the bottom of this strange situation. Is Riley’s character guilty? Well, you’ll have to tune in and find out.

Bell has been busy in recent months. She recently reflected on how much the fan support for her previous projects helped her through the pandemic. The actress explained the entire process with Romper.

“Getting fan mail that says, ‘I was in a really dark time considering some really bad things, and I watched the way Veronica Mars handled problems and it gave me some strength’ — that’s more meaningful to me than almost anything,” Bell told the outlet. “I put that right up there with having kids. When I’m on my deathbed, that’s one of the things I’ll be thinking about. There’s no way to describe how important that will be to me for the rest of my life.”

Joining Bell are Mary Holland, Michael Ealy, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony, Shelley Hennig, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar. Netflix dropped a synopsis for The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window:

“For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she? The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window premieres January 28, only on Netflix.”

