Everything Leaving Netflix in August 2020

August is going to be a pretty big month for Netflix, not only because there are a bunch of big titles making their way to the service, but also because it will be losing some major names as well. On Wednesday, Netflix released the full lists of movies and shows that are leaving the streamer in August, and there are some titles that fans will surely be disappointed to see make their exit. Yes, the likes of Jurassic Park and The Legend of Korra are arriving, but that doesn't exactly make up for the loss of some of these popular films.

A couple of hit franchises are making their exit all at once next month. Both Bad Boys movies are leaving Netflix on August 31st, along with all three Karate Kid films. Losing The Karate Kid is a bit of a surprise, considering Netflix just became the official home of the franchise's spinoff sequel series, Cobra Kai.

Also leaving Netflix in August is Candyman, the iconic horror film that spawned a reboot from Jordan Peele and director Nia DaCosta. You can take a look at the full list of everything leaving Netflix below.

Leaving 8/1/20

Skins: Vol. 1-7

Leaving 8/3/20

Love

Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

Leaving 8/7/20

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

Leaving 8/14/20

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

Leaving 8/18/20

The Incident

Leaving 8/19/20

Some Kind of Beautiful

Leaving 8/20/20

Bad Rap

Leaving 8/21/20

Just Go With It

Leaving 8/23/20

Fanatic

Leaving 8/25/20

Blue Is the Warmest Color

Leaving 8/28/20

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

Leaving 8/31/20

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child's Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He's Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine's Day

