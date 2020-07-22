Everything Leaving Netflix in August 2020
August is going to be a pretty big month for Netflix, not only because there are a bunch of big titles making their way to the service, but also because it will be losing some major names as well. On Wednesday, Netflix released the full lists of movies and shows that are leaving the streamer in August, and there are some titles that fans will surely be disappointed to see make their exit. Yes, the likes of Jurassic Park and The Legend of Korra are arriving, but that doesn't exactly make up for the loss of some of these popular films.
A couple of hit franchises are making their exit all at once next month. Both Bad Boys movies are leaving Netflix on August 31st, along with all three Karate Kid films. Losing The Karate Kid is a bit of a surprise, considering Netflix just became the official home of the franchise's spinoff sequel series, Cobra Kai.
Also leaving Netflix in August is Candyman, the iconic horror film that spawned a reboot from Jordan Peele and director Nia DaCosta. You can take a look at the full list of everything leaving Netflix below.
Leaving 8/1/20
Skins: Vol. 1-7
Leaving 8/3/20
Love
Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2
Leaving 8/7/20
6 Days
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
St. Agatha
Leaving 8/14/20
Adventures in Public School
Being AP
Goon
Leaving 8/18/20
The Incident
Leaving 8/19/20
Some Kind of Beautiful
Leaving 8/20/20
Bad Rap
Leaving 8/21/20
Just Go With It
Leaving 8/23/20
Fanatic
Leaving 8/25/20
Blue Is the Warmest Color
Leaving 8/28/20
Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
The Wicker Man
Leaving 8/31/20
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Candyman
Child's Play
Clueless
Failure to Launch
Get Him to the Greek
Groundhog Day
He's Just Not That Into You
Jerry Maguire
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Lake House
Life as We Know It
Murder Party
Observe and Report
One Day
Public Enemies
Rugrats Go Wild
School Daze
Tootsie
United 93
V for Vendetta
Valentine's Day
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.