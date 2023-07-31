Mean Girls, Paranormal Activity, and More Leaving Netflix Next Month
Netflix is losing some great movies and shows in August.
Netflix sees plenty of changes to its streaming roster each and every month, and August is no exception. In the coming month, Netflix is preparing to add several movies and TV shows to its lineup. Unfortunately, it will also be losing quite a few titles as well. From beloved sitcoms to hit horror films, there are some major titles set to exit Netflix over the course of the next several weeks, beginning with a historical drama in the middle of the month.
The exits in August begin on August 12th, as both seasons of Knightfall make their way off the streamer. The biggest day for exits, however, is at the end of the month.
On August 31st, Netflix will be saying goodbye to hit films like Mean Girls, Paranormal Activity, The Ring, Open Season, and Sleepless in Seattle. It will also be losing all three seasons of the Scream TV series and every season of Sister, Sister.
Everything Leaving Netflix in August 2023
Here's the full list of movies and shows exiting Netflix next month:
Leaving 8/12/23
Knightfall: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 8/14/23
Winx Club: Seasons 6-7
Leaving 8/15/23
Les Misérables
Leaving 8/24/23
Jobs
Leaving 8/31/23
A Knight's Tale
If Beale Street Could Talk
InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time
InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass
InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler
InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island
The Italian Job
Mean Girls
Moving Art: Seasons 1-3
Open Season
Open Season 2
Paranormal Activity
The Ring
Salt
Scream: Seasons 1-3
She's Gotta Have It
Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6
Sleepless in Seattle
Netflix's New August Additions
Netflix may be losing some big titles in August, but the streaming service also has quite a few movies and TV shows making their way to its lineup next month. As always, the first day of the month will be the biggest day for new additions. That day will see five Fast & Furious movies make their way to Netflix, along with all four seasons of ABC's Ugly Betty.
Here's everything coming to Netflix on August 1st:
2 Fast 2 Furious
Bee Movie
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Coming to America
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eat Pray Love
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Friends with Benefits
It's Complicated
The Jerk
Just Go With It
Lost in Translation
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 14
Poms
Terminator Genisys
Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4
Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY