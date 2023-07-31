Mean Girls, Paranormal Activity, and More Leaving Netflix Next Month

Netflix sees plenty of changes to its streaming roster each and every month, and August is no exception. In the coming month, Netflix is preparing to add several movies and TV shows to its lineup. Unfortunately, it will also be losing quite a few titles as well. From beloved sitcoms to hit horror films, there are some major titles set to exit Netflix over the course of the next several weeks, beginning with a historical drama in the middle of the month.

The exits in August begin on August 12th, as both seasons of Knightfall make their way off the streamer. The biggest day for exits, however, is at the end of the month.

On August 31st, Netflix will be saying goodbye to hit films like Mean Girls, Paranormal Activity, The Ring, Open Season, and Sleepless in Seattle. It will also be losing all three seasons of the Scream TV series and every season of Sister, Sister.

Everything Leaving Netflix in August 2023

Here's the full list of movies and shows exiting Netflix next month:

Leaving 8/12/23

Knightfall: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 8/14/23

Winx Club: Seasons 6-7

Leaving 8/15/23

Les Misérables

Leaving 8/24/23

Jobs

Leaving 8/31/23

A Knight's Tale

If Beale Street Could Talk

InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time

InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass

InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler

InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island

The Italian Job

Mean Girls

Moving Art: Seasons 1-3

Open Season

Open Season 2

Paranormal Activity

The Ring

Salt

Scream: Seasons 1-3

She's Gotta Have It

Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6

Sleepless in Seattle

Netflix's New August Additions

Netflix may be losing some big titles in August, but the streaming service also has quite a few movies and TV shows making their way to its lineup next month. As always, the first day of the month will be the biggest day for new additions. That day will see five Fast & Furious movies make their way to Netflix, along with all four seasons of ABC's Ugly Betty.

Here's everything coming to Netflix on August 1st:

2 Fast 2 Furious

Bee Movie

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Coming to America

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Friends with Benefits

It's Complicated

The Jerk

Just Go With It

Lost in Translation

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 14

Poms

Terminator Genisys

Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY