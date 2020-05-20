Everything Leaving Netflix in June 2020

✖

June is just around the corner, which means that it's time for Netflix to switch up its streaming roster once again. Due to various contracts with studios, networks, and production companies, content is always coming to and leaving Netflix's massive library. Every month, the streaming service gets a bunch of movies and shows it didn't have available previously, while others make their way off of the service. June is no different. While there are plenty of new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix over the next few weeks, the streaming giant is also losing some pretty popular titles.

The two biggest June losses for Netflix come in the form of a superhero team-up movie and an iconic Boston bar. Avengers: Infinity War is leaving Netflix for its permanent streaming home on Disney+ on June 24th. Less than a week later, all 11 seasons of Cheers will be making their way elsewhere. So if you haven't seen what happens with Sam and Diane, you might want to hurry up.

You can check out the full list of upcoming Netflix departures below!

Leaving 6/1/20

The King's Speech

Leaving 6/3/20

God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

Leaving 6/4/20

A Perfect Man

Leaving 6/7/20

Equilibrium

From Paris with Love

Leaving 6/9/20

Mad Men: Season 1-7

Leaving 6/10/20

Standoff

Leaving 6/11/20

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1

Leaving 6/12/20

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

Leaving 6/13/20

Cutie and the Boxer

Leaving 6/16/20

The Stanford Prison Experiment

Leaving 6/22/20

Tarzan

Tarzan 2

Leaving 6/24/20

Avengers: Infinity War

Leaving 6/27/20

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

Leaving 6/29/20

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2

Leaving 6/30/20

21

The Amityville Horror

The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn's Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers: Season 1-11

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Ghost Rider

Happyish: Season 1

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention of Lying

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kiss the Girls

The Last Samurai

Limitless: Season 1

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

The Ring

Scary Movie

Sliver

Stuart Little 2

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodline

What Lies Beneath

Yes Man

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.