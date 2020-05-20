Everything Leaving Netflix in June 2020
June is just around the corner, which means that it's time for Netflix to switch up its streaming roster once again. Due to various contracts with studios, networks, and production companies, content is always coming to and leaving Netflix's massive library. Every month, the streaming service gets a bunch of movies and shows it didn't have available previously, while others make their way off of the service. June is no different. While there are plenty of new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix over the next few weeks, the streaming giant is also losing some pretty popular titles.
The two biggest June losses for Netflix come in the form of a superhero team-up movie and an iconic Boston bar. Avengers: Infinity War is leaving Netflix for its permanent streaming home on Disney+ on June 24th. Less than a week later, all 11 seasons of Cheers will be making their way elsewhere. So if you haven't seen what happens with Sam and Diane, you might want to hurry up.
You can check out the full list of upcoming Netflix departures below!
Leaving 6/1/20
The King's Speech
Leaving 6/3/20
God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
Leaving 6/4/20
A Perfect Man
Leaving 6/7/20
Equilibrium
From Paris with Love
Leaving 6/9/20
Mad Men: Season 1-7
Leaving 6/10/20
Standoff
Leaving 6/11/20
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1
Leaving 6/12/20
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
Leaving 6/13/20
Cutie and the Boxer
Leaving 6/16/20
The Stanford Prison Experiment
Leaving 6/22/20
Tarzan
Tarzan 2
Leaving 6/24/20
Avengers: Infinity War
Leaving 6/27/20
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
Leaving 6/29/20
The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2
Leaving 6/30/20
21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn's Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers: Season 1-11
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish: Season 1
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention of Lying
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kiss the Girls
The Last Samurai
Limitless: Season 1
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
The Ring
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodline
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!
