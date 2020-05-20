Avengers: Infinity War Is Leaving Netflix in June

✖

We all knew that the day would come when all of the Disney, Marvel Studios, and Star Wars films would leave Netflix for good, and that day is inching closer and closer. We're still not to that point just yet, as some of Disney's recent hits are still available on Netflix, but one of the Mouse House's biggest titles is finally making its exodus. Netflix released its list of incoming and outgoing titles for June 2020, and Avengers: Infinity War is on it, slated to leave the service on June 24th.

For Marvel fans who have been holding out and avoiding Disney+ to this point, things are going to get a little bit tougher next month. Avengers: Infinity War, which was originally released in theaters back in 2018, is one of the biggest films in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring nearly every character important to the franchise. It will certainly be a big loss for Netflix. Infinity War will become available to stream on Disney+ on June 26th.

Once Avengers: Infinity War exits Netflix next month, only one MCU movie will remain on the service. Ant-Man and the Wasp is still available on Netflix, though that will change pretty soon, as its contract with the streaming service is set to expire later this summer. Once the Ant-Man sequel moves, the entire MCU will be streaming together on Disney+. Well, with the exception of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which are Sony's to distribute, not Disney's.

While it isn't a movie set in the MCU, Marvel's Ghost Rider is also set to leave Netflix in June. The Nicolas Cage film, which earned itself a sequel a couple of years after its initial release, is going to be exiting Netflix on June 30th. Unlike Avengers: Infinity War, however, Ghost Rider won't be heading to Disney+.

Are you disappointed to see Avengers: Infinity War leave Netflix? Are you glad the entire Infinity Saga will finally be streaming in the same place? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.