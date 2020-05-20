Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in June 2020
The summer is upon us, and while there may not be a usual summer movie slate at theaters around the country, Netflix is going to be delivering plenty of content over the course of June to try and fill that void. On Wednesday morning, Netflix released the full list of every movie and TV show coming to the streaming service throughout June, and there is plenty for fans of all genres to enjoy. From buzzy feature films to new episodes of family sitcoms, Netflix has a bit of everything on the way next month.
When it comes to new movies, for those who are aching to get back to the theater sometime soon, Netflix has a couple of highly-anticipated original films on the way. Da 5 Bloods, the latest Spike Lee Joint, arrives on June 12th, and will take viewers on a treasure hunt through the jungles of Vietnam. Two weeks later, on June 26th, Will Ferrell teams up with Rachel McAdams and Dan Stevens for the satirical concert comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga.
Some of Netflix's most popular shows are returning in June, giving fans new seasons of content they already know and love. The final episodes of Fuller House arrive on June 2nd, followed by the final season of 13 Reasons Why and the fifth installment of Queer Eye on June 5th.
Excited for what's to come on Netflix next month? Check out the full list of new arrivals below!
June 1
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
June 2
Alone: Season 6
Fuller House: The Farewell Season Netflix Original
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
True: Rainbow Rescue Netflix Family
June 4
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga Netflix Anime
Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu? Netflix Original
June 5
13 Reasons Why: Season 4 Netflix Original
Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai Netflix Film
Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime Netflix Film
Queer Eye: Season 5 Netflix Original
June 10
Curon Netflix Original
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
Lenox Hill Netflix Documentary
Middle Men
My Mister: Season 1
Reality Z Netflix Original
June 12
Addicted to Life
Da 5 Bloods Netflix Film
Dating Around: Season 2 Netflix Original
F is For Family: Season 4 Netflix Original
Jo Koy: In His Elements Netflix Comedy Special
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 Netflix Family
One Piece: Alabasta
One Piece: East Blue
One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series Netflix Family
The Search Netflix Original
The Woods Netflix Original
June 19
Babies: Part 2 Netflix Documentary
Father Soldier Son Netflix Documentary
Feel the Beat Netflix Film
Floor is Lava Netflix Original
Lost Bullet Netflix Film
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 Netflix Original
One Way to Tomorrow Netflix Film
The Politician Netflix Original
Rhyme Time Town Netflix Family
Wasp Network Netflix Film
June 24
Athlete A Netflix Documentary
Crazy Delicious Netflix Original
Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe estoy aquí Netflix Film
June 26
Amar y vivir Netflix Original
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Netflix Film
Home Game Netflix Documentary
Straight Up
June TBA
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay Netflix Original
One Take Netflix Film
Roswell: New Mexico: Season 2
The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.