Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in June 2020

The summer is upon us, and while there may not be a usual summer movie slate at theaters around the country, Netflix is going to be delivering plenty of content over the course of June to try and fill that void. On Wednesday morning, Netflix released the full list of every movie and TV show coming to the streaming service throughout June, and there is plenty for fans of all genres to enjoy. From buzzy feature films to new episodes of family sitcoms, Netflix has a bit of everything on the way next month.

When it comes to new movies, for those who are aching to get back to the theater sometime soon, Netflix has a couple of highly-anticipated original films on the way. Da 5 Bloods, the latest Spike Lee Joint, arrives on June 12th, and will take viewers on a treasure hunt through the jungles of Vietnam. Two weeks later, on June 26th, Will Ferrell teams up with Rachel McAdams and Dan Stevens for the satirical concert comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga.

Some of Netflix's most popular shows are returning in June, giving fans new seasons of content they already know and love. The final episodes of Fuller House arrive on June 2nd, followed by the final season of 13 Reasons Why and the fifth installment of Queer Eye on June 5th.

Excited for what's to come on Netflix next month? Check out the full list of new arrivals below!