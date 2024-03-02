Netflix: New Report Claims the Streamer Will Start Making Fewer Movies

Dan Lin is now in charge of Netflix's film output, something that may shrink in the coming months. Though the streamer has been known to toss a hefty budget at most of its movies, a new report from Puck says the Los Gatos-based service will soon making fewer movies.

"They'll probably be smaller films, too, for the most part; midbudget studio-style dramas and action pics, some comedies, and a few bigger-budget titles to throw some marketing behind, as well as an awards pic or two to stay in that game—not 10 a year, though, to flood the zone," Puck's Matt Belloni wrote in his report. "[Netflix content chief Bela Bajaria] would also like Netflix films to dominate Nielsen's year-end Top 10 streaming original movies list; this past year, only Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery charted."

Lin, producer of films such as the LEGO Movie franchise, It, and The Two Popes, replaces the departing Scott Stuber, who's leaving the streamer to pursue other entrepreneurial opportunities. Prior to his position at Netflix, Lin was managing partner of Rideback, a film production company, and the nonprofit Rideback Rise. At one point, he was in talks to lead the new DC Studios, a position that subsequently went to James Gunn and Peter Safran.

"While I've been approached many times during my past 15 years at Rideback, I could truly never imagine leaving until Bela reached out with this incredible opportunity," Lin said in a statement to THR. "Bela's vision for the Netflix film division immediately interested me as it aligned so strongly with my own personal and professional values and what we have been building at Rideback. There is such a strong foundation that's already been established in the film division at Netflix, one I'm excited to take to the next level as we continue growing this creative community to make Netflix the number one home for filmmakers."

Bajaria added, "Dan's experience as both an executive and a producer is marked by a consistent ability to draw in exceptional filmmakers. But what really got my attention was his creation of Rideback, a dynamic community for filmmakers, fostering collaborative and creative environments. His visionary approach has led to the establishment of incubators and residencies, propelling the careers of extraordinary talent, as well as a steady slate of blockbuster films. I can't wait for Dan to infuse Netflix with his innovation and talent."

Lin will officially start his new Netflix role on April 1st.