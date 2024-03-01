New Season of Previously Cancelled HBO Max Series Is Now Streaming on Netflix

BBC's The Tourist was first brought to the United States by HBO Max back in 2022. However, the streamer decided to cancel the show, leaving its second season without a home. Back in December, it was announced that Netflix had saved The Tourist for American audiences. Now, the entire second season is finally available to stream on the platform.

The first season of The Tourist followed Jamie Dornan's character, Elliot, after he wakes up in the Australian outback without any memory of his past. Season 2 sees the story move to Ireland as Elliot aims to learn more about his identity. The series also stars Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, and Greg Larsen. It was created and written by Harry and Jack Williams.

"Netflix has quite a good history of reviving shows that didn't, for whatever reason, land in the States the first time around," Dornan recently told Decider. "[The Tourist] was a big hit in the UK. It was the most-watched drama of 2022. It was strange to have such fanfare over there and then not have many people knowing about it in the States."

"Netflix ended up taking it on and it's great," Dornan added. "It's a great new home for [the show], and it's found a really big audience here, which is fantastic. I've had such a nice history with Netflix, so it feels like the right place for it to be."

Jamie Dornan Talks Filming The Tourist:

"I was exhausted," Dornan told Digital Spy when asked about the difficulties of filming so many intense scenes. "When I first got the schedule – productions hate giving actors schedules, you're literally the last person to get schedules, it's a nightmare. Even flexing the exec producer muscles and going, 'Hey, lads, any chance?' But they just won't, they're not forthcoming with it."

"So, as soon as they found out that all the sequence of running up and down hills and rolling up and down hills and jumping in a van, running from vans, getting hit by vans was all really early on – I actually genuinely had to prepare in a physical way for that too," he added. "I didn't have a huge amount of dialogue over that time. So, I was like, I need to be in a decent nick here to get through these days."

"I'm pretty nutty and one of those people who needs exercise every day anyway or I'm an absolute nightmare to be around. So, I trained accordingly, but it was tough," he continued. "Believe it or not, but there was a heat wave going on in Ireland at the time. It was roasting. Not only was I wearing a t-shirt, sweater, a jacket, I'm wearing a neckerchief, which is honestly the thing that was bothering me the most. This thing tightly tied around my neck, it was absolutely killing me. That was a rough start to the shoot."

Will The Tourist Get a Season 3?

It's currently unclear if The Tourist will be getting another season from BBC or Netflix. While speaking with Decider, Dornan addressed the possibility of more episodes.

"I don't know if there's been conversations had about that. We're staying out of all that and seeing if it happens. I don't think it'll happen. I think I know I'm pretty busy now until the end of 2025, so it'll be a while," he shared.

The Tourist is now streaming on Netflix.