Netflix Users Have Three Days to Watch One of the Streamer’s Best Family Movies Before It’s Gone

Popular family franchises tend to do really well on Netflix whenever they’re added, so it always feels like a big loss when those same animated hits inevitably leave the streamer’s lineup. Whether it’s a Shrek sequel or something with Minions, these animated films leave a void for families when they exit Netflix, and July will see another all-ages hit vanish from the service.

Netflix recently released its monthly newsletter for July, which not only revealed the list of movies and shows being added to the service in the coming weeks, but also the titles set to leave the streamer’s lineup. Hotel Transylvania, the beloved animated franchise-launcher starring Adam Sandler, is among the films leaving Netflix at the beginning of July.

Hotel Transylvania is easily one of the better animated adventures currently on Netflix’s roster, and Sandler has long been one of the most popular names on the service. Losing that title will certainly be frustrating for subscribers with families.

Making matters worse is the fact that there are two entries in the franchise leaving Netflix at the same time. Hotel Transylvania and its direct sequel, Hotel Transylvania 2, are both set to exit on July 1st.

Everything Leaving Netflix in July

Hotel Transylvania and Hotel Transylvania 2 are, unfortunately, not the only two major movies leaving Netflix in the month of July. There are several big movies and popular TV shows exiting the service over the next several weeks.

Hit blockbusters like Dune: Part Two, Twilight, Barbie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 are all among the film titles leaving Netflix in July. On the TV side of things, Netflix is losing shows like Loudermilk, Wynonna Earp, and This Is Us.

You can check out the full list of Netflix’s July exits below.

