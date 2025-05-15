Netflix Just Surprise-Added the Best Family Movie of 2025

Netflix usually announces its new arrivals on a monthly basis, but there are times that the streamer adds new titles without including them on the newsletter — or even announcing them ahead of time. This especially tends to happen with theatrical releases from Sony, which has an exclusive first-run streaming deal with Netflix. Sony’s big screen movies head to Netflix after their theatrical releases, many of them popping up suddenly without a lot of warning or buzz. That’s what happened on Thursday, as a brand new Sony film — and the first great family movie of 2025 — appeared on Netflix’s lineup.
Thursday morning saw Paddington in Peru make its streaming debut on Netflix, bringing the third installment of the beloved film franchise to its biggest audience yet. Following wildly acclaimed movies Paddington and Paddington 2, Paddington in Peru was released in the UK late last year before making its theatrical debut in the United States a couple of months ago.
This threequel sees the titular bear and his adopted family travel to the jungles of Peru, where Paddington is from, for an adventure unlike any other. Family movies tend to be huge winners on Netflix, and this new Paddington film probably won’t be an exception to that.
New Movies & Shows on Netflix
Paddingon in Peru is the latest popular movie to make its way to Netflix’s lineup, but its far from the only big addition in the month of May. Movies like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Heart Eyes made their debuts on Netflix last week, giving the service a spooky upgrade several months ahead of Halloween.
The biggest day for new additions this month, though, came at the very beginning of May. At the start of the month, Netflix added dozens of movies including Ocean's Eleven, The LEGO Movie, and Twilight.
