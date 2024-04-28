Hunger Games, Happy Gilmore & Everything Else Leaving Netflix in May 2024
Several popular movies are exiting Netflix next month.
There are some changes coming to Netflix's streaming lineup in the month of May. This week, the streaming giant revealed the complete list of movies, shows, and specials set to join its roster over the next several weeks. There's a lot to look forward to, but that newsletter from Netflix also came with a bit of bad news. In addition to all of the new arrivals, there are also quite a few titles set to exit the service in May.
All of the Hunger Games films, which haven't been on Netflix for very long, are set to exit the service on May 31st. Netflix is also going to be losing a couple of Adam Sandler's best movies, including Uncut Gems and Happy Gilmore.
Here's the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix next month:
Leaving 5/1/24
Bennett's War
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Leaving 5/2/24
Survive the Night
Leaving 5/3/24
Arctic Dogs
Leaving 5/8/24
Uncut Gems
Leaving 5/9/24
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Leaving 5/10/24
St. Vincent
Leaving 5/11/24
Where the Crawdads Sing
Leaving 5/14/24
Fifty Shades of Black
Leaving 5/19/24
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-3
Leaving 5/11/24
Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios
Leaving 5/22/24
The Boxtrolls
Leaving 5/26/24
Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4
Leaving 5/31/24
2012
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
The Choice
The Disaster Artist
Forever My Girl
The Great Gatsby
Happy Gilmore
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
The Impossible
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Lakeview Terrace
The Mick: Seasons 1-2
Noah
Oh, Ramona!
The Other Guys
Silent Hill
Skyscraper
Split
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
You've Got Mail
Coming Soon to Netflix
There may be several titles leaving Netflix next month, but there are also quite a few movies and shows joining the streamer's lineup. May 1st in particular is a day to watch out for, as the start of the month will see the biggest wave of additions.
You can check out the full list of May 1st Netflix additions below!
Airport
Airport '77
Airport 1975
The Best Man Holiday
Blended
Blue Mountain State: Season 1
Blue Mountain State: Season 2
Blue Mountain State: Season 3
Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland
Eat Pray Love
The Edge of Seventeen
The Equalizer
The Gentlemen
Hellboy (2019)
Hulk
Jumanji (1995)
Liar Liar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
The Matrix Resurrections
Mortal Kombat (2021)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Outlander: Season 6
Patriots Day
Public Enemies
Ride Along
Shrek
Shrek Forever After
Starship Troopers
Traffic
The Wedding Planner
White House Down
Woody Woodpecker
The Young Victoria
Deaw Special: Super Soft Power (TH) – NETFLIX COMEDY
Down The Rabbit Hole (MX) – NETFLIX FILM
Frankly Speaking (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES