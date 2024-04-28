Hunger Games, Happy Gilmore & Everything Else Leaving Netflix in May 2024

There are some changes coming to Netflix's streaming lineup in the month of May. This week, the streaming giant revealed the complete list of movies, shows, and specials set to join its roster over the next several weeks. There's a lot to look forward to, but that newsletter from Netflix also came with a bit of bad news. In addition to all of the new arrivals, there are also quite a few titles set to exit the service in May.

All of the Hunger Games films, which haven't been on Netflix for very long, are set to exit the service on May 31st. Netflix is also going to be losing a couple of Adam Sandler's best movies, including Uncut Gems and Happy Gilmore.

Here's the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 5/1/24

Bennett's War

Magic Mike's Last Dance

Leaving 5/2/24

Survive the Night

Leaving 5/3/24

Arctic Dogs

Leaving 5/8/24

Uncut Gems

Leaving 5/9/24

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Leaving 5/10/24

St. Vincent

Leaving 5/11/24

Where the Crawdads Sing

Leaving 5/14/24

Fifty Shades of Black

Leaving 5/19/24

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-3

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios

Leaving 5/22/24

The Boxtrolls

Leaving 5/26/24

Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4

Leaving 5/31/24

2012

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

The Choice

The Disaster Artist

Forever My Girl

The Great Gatsby

Happy Gilmore

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

The Impossible

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Lakeview Terrace

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Noah

Oh, Ramona!

The Other Guys

Silent Hill

Skyscraper

Split

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

You've Got Mail

Coming Soon to Netflix

There may be several titles leaving Netflix next month, but there are also quite a few movies and shows joining the streamer's lineup. May 1st in particular is a day to watch out for, as the start of the month will see the biggest wave of additions.

You can check out the full list of May 1st Netflix additions below!

Airport

Airport '77

Airport 1975

The Best Man Holiday

Blended

Blue Mountain State: Season 1

Blue Mountain State: Season 2

Blue Mountain State: Season 3

Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland

Eat Pray Love

The Edge of Seventeen

The Equalizer

The Gentlemen

Hellboy (2019)

Hulk

Jumanji (1995)

Liar Liar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

The Matrix Resurrections

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Outlander: Season 6

Patriots Day

Public Enemies

Ride Along

Shrek

Shrek Forever After

Starship Troopers

Traffic

The Wedding Planner

White House Down

Woody Woodpecker

The Young Victoria

Deaw Special: Super Soft Power (TH) – NETFLIX COMEDY

Down The Rabbit Hole (MX) – NETFLIX FILM

Frankly Speaking (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES