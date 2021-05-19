Hannibal, Twin Peaks, and Everything Else Leaving Netflix in June 2021
There are quite a few great movies and TV shows making their way to Netflix in June, which is certainly exciting for subscribers all across the country. Unfortunately, there are also a bunch of titles set to leave the service in June, many of which will make some fans incredibly disappointed. An iconic film trilogy and some acclaimed TV series are headed out the door.
The entire Back to the Future trilogy is exiting Netflix in June, which shouldn't come as a huge surprise since those movies shift streaming homes fairly often. But it's the departing TV shows that will really hurt some feelings.
Just about a year after coming to Netflix, all three seasons of the acclaimed Hannibal series are making their exit. Both seasons of David Lynch's iconic Twin Peaks series are also leaving, in addition to five seasons of The Twilight Zone. It's about to be a rough month for TV fans around the country.
Here's the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix next month:
Leaving 6/1/21
Alone: Season 6
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 6/4/21
Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 6/6/21
Searching for Bobby Fischer
Leaving 6/9/21
Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
Leaving 6/17/21
Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
Leaving 6/21/21
Dark Skies
Leaving 6/26/21
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Leaving 6/27/21
20th Century Women
Tales of the City (1993): Season 1
Leaving 6/28/21
Bratz: The Movie
Leaving 6/30/21
30 Minutes or Less
A Bridge Too Far
Acts of Violence
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bonnie and Clyde
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Enter the Dragon
Fiddler on the Roof
From Paris with Love
Gothika
Immortals
Invictus
Jason X
Leprechaun
Scarface
Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Roommate
The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5
Training Day
Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2
Two Weeks Notice
