Hannibal, Twin Peaks, and Everything Else Leaving Netflix in June 2021

✖

There are quite a few great movies and TV shows making their way to Netflix in June, which is certainly exciting for subscribers all across the country. Unfortunately, there are also a bunch of titles set to leave the service in June, many of which will make some fans incredibly disappointed. An iconic film trilogy and some acclaimed TV series are headed out the door.

The entire Back to the Future trilogy is exiting Netflix in June, which shouldn't come as a huge surprise since those movies shift streaming homes fairly often. But it's the departing TV shows that will really hurt some feelings.

Just about a year after coming to Netflix, all three seasons of the acclaimed Hannibal series are making their exit. Both seasons of David Lynch's iconic Twin Peaks series are also leaving, in addition to five seasons of The Twilight Zone. It's about to be a rough month for TV fans around the country.

Here's the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 6/1/21

Alone: Season 6

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 6/4/21

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 6/6/21

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Leaving 6/9/21

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 6/17/21

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

Leaving 6/21/21

Dark Skies

Leaving 6/26/21

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Leaving 6/27/21

20th Century Women

Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

Leaving 6/28/21

Bratz: The Movie

Leaving 6/30/21

30 Minutes or Less

A Bridge Too Far

Acts of Violence

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bonnie and Clyde

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Enter the Dragon

Fiddler on the Roof

From Paris with Love

Gothika

Immortals

Invictus

Jason X

Leprechaun

Scarface

Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Roommate

The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5

Training Day

Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2

Two Weeks Notice

